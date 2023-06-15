POLL: 54 Percent Expect Cheating and Voter Fraud in 2024 Eelection

New polling has found that a majority of Americans expect there will be cheating and voter fraud in the 2024 election. Why do you suppose that is?

Maybe it has something to do with Democrats and the media saying that Russia interfered with the 2016 election, then claiming that that the 2020 election was the most secure in history, even though many people had questions about the outcome.

Either way, the left has succeeded in casting doubt on the integrity of our elections. People are losing faith in the system.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Voters see ‘cheating’ everywhere, 54% expect it in 2024 election Claims of cheating in elections that once drew eye-rolling from most are now accepted by a majority of voters who believe it happened in recent elections and will occur again. What’s more, sizable percentages of partisans believe state and federal officials have ignored reports of cheating and widespread election fraud, a situation that gained currency after the 2020 national election delivered a victory to President Joe Biden. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey out Wednesday, 56% said officials have been ignoring reports of cheating that has had an effect on results. That includes 44% of Democrats and 74% of Republicans. The survey, previewed for Secrets, also said 52% of likely voters believe cheating affected the 2022 midterm elections that delivered a much smaller victory to Republicans than polls predicted. Even 41% of Democrats agreed… Rasmussen said a majority, 54%, believe cheating will “affect the outcome” of the 2024 election. Biden and former President Donald Trump are leading their party’s nomination race in national polls.

This is horrible for the country, but not unexpected.

Voters see ‘cheating’ everywhere, 54% expect it in 2024 election @Rasmussen_Poll https://t.co/lPPo2Ror72 — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) June 14, 2023

Election Integrity: Most Voters Expect Cheating Will Affect 2024 Outcome A majority of voters continue to suspect widespread election fraud, and expect cheating at the ballot box to influence the 2024 presidential election. More At Rasmussen Reports: https://t.co/WxKaEjlVHr pic.twitter.com/dMwjP9yvQX — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 14, 2023

Voter ID would do a lot to solve this problem, but Democrats are never going to allow that, for reasons which should be obvious.