Planned Parenthood Wants to End the Idea of Virginity

Planned Parenthood’s latest statement on Twitter claims the concept of virginity is an outdated idea.

In a tweet, Planned Parenthood wrote, “The idea of virginity comes from outdated — let’s be real, patriarchal— ways of thinking that hurts everyone.”

Attached to the tweet was a picture of a billboard that read, “Virginity is a social construct.”

The idea of virginity comes from outdated — let’s be real, patriarchal— ways of thinking that hurts everyone. 📢 pic.twitter.com/QYmNbEZzbw — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) June 29, 2023

Sounds like something a pedo would say. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) June 29, 2023

Once again Planned Parenthood is gaslighting the youth, this time into thinking virginity doesn’t exist, and that they should throw it away immediately. Why? Could it be because virgins aren’t paying customers to Planned Parenthood? Stop telling children they are sexual… https://t.co/nB11koCmlB — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) June 30, 2023

Planned Parenthood previously published an article titled “VIRGIN TERRITORY: WHY OUR SEX EDUCATORS DON’T USE THE TERM VIRGINITY.”

In the article, the lead sex educator for Planned Parenthood, Chrissy Cmorik, wrote, “Virginity is a social construction that is meant to keep women in their place.”

Per Planned Parenthood: