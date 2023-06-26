Pelosi Wants to Violate Constitution By Placing Term Limits on The Supreme Court but Not Congress

Rep. Nancy Pelosi in a recent sit-down interview with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, called for The Supreme Court to have term limits.

Pelosi who has been in office for over 36 years and has never once rallied behind any bill that called for term limits on members of Congress told Psaki “There certainly should be term limits” when it comes to The Supreme Court.

The Democratic lawmaker from California also discussed the idea of expanding the Supreme Court.

Pelosi stated “It’s been over 150 years since we’ve had an expansion of the court. It was in the time of Lincoln that it went up to nine, so the subject of whether that should happen is a discussion.”

Placing term limits on The Supreme Court isn’t as easy as Pelosi makes it out to be.

Article III of the United States Constitution states Supreme Court Justices serve lifetime appointments so any attempt to place term limits on them calls for the Constitution to be amended.

The Biden administration previously formed a commission which aimed for structural changes to the Supreme Court such as placing term limits for justices at 18 years.