“Stop Grooming Our Kids!” Parents Protest Elementary School “Pride” Assembly for Children in North Hollywood, California (Video)

Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood, California has become Ground Zero for the parents’ revolt against the takeover of public schools by the radical left LGBTQI+ cult that has caused immense psychological harm to children over the past decade in the guise of “woke” education. The protest is being led by members of the Armenian community.

Screen image via Marc Cota-Robles/Twitter.

TGP writer Cassandra Fairbanks reported last week on the planned protest.

The protest in front of the school was being held Friday morning local time in response to the school hosting a gay “pride” assembly for the schoolchildren. Counter-protesters are on scene with police trying and failing at times to keep the sides from clashing.

Tense protest outside an elementary school in the San Fernando Valley as it prepares to hold a Rainbow Day assembly today to honor #PrideMonth. Parents who organized the protest say pride material isn’t age appropriate. https://t.co/4UvV0rJDEP @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/7cXW14OkjJ — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) June 2, 2023

Things are getting heated at Saticoy Elementary in North Hollywood. #Saticoy #NorthHollywood pic.twitter.com/phGg9Ck19Z — Andrew J. Campa (@campadrenews) June 2, 2023

Tension at Saticoy Elementary School where protesters have shown up to speak out against a pride event on campus. Counter protesters have shown up to support the event. Officials say "The Great Big Book Of Families" will be read at an assembly today. pic.twitter.com/L8ywKpkiND — Blake Troli (@BlakeTroli) June 2, 2023

Earlier this month a small “pride” flag placed by a transgender teacher in Saticoy Elementary was torched by an unknown person. The teacher has since been removed from teaching at the school for safety reasons. Parents also pulled their children from a class taught by a transgender substitute teacher, the Los Angeles Times reported (excerpt):

Although the teacher, a transgender man, initially remained at the school, he since has been removed amid safety concerns by the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to a source who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the situation. After the burning of the teacher’s Pride flag, his image was removed from the school’s website over concerns for his safety. However, photos of the teacher — both before and after his transition — were posted on conservative Instagram pages mainly used by parents opposed to Saticoy’s Pride assembly. “Here’s the special ed/3rd grade trans teacher (first pic as female, later male) at Saticoy Elementary who has made it a point to send message to [Armenian] kids about [Pride],” the post said. …On May 19, three days after the Instagram account @saticoyelementaryparents was created, parents pulled their children from a classroom that was being taught by a transgender substitute teacher, according to three school sources who spoke with The Times. The substitute had worked at the school before and never had any problems, according to a teacher who requested anonymity out of fear of retaliation from parents or the district. “It was awful,” said another staff member. “I get that people have freedom of speech and the ability to believe and have their own opinions, but when it directly results in affecting the livelihood of another person, it’s unconscionable.”

More:

“The Armenian community has awoken.”

I’m here at Saticoy Elementary in North Hollywood where a group of parents with signs that say “no pride in grooming,” “parental choice matters” & a giant “leave our kids alone” sign are protesting as LGBTQ counterprotest is forming across the street. #Saticoy #NorthHollywood pic.twitter.com/gahxv5i579 — Andrew J. Campa (@campadrenews) June 2, 2023

Set up for the protest started way before dawn.

Some parents plan to protest today's Pride assembly at Saticoy Elementary School. They’re encouraging parents to keep their kids home today. Last week, a small, burned LGBTQ flag was found in a planter at the school. A larger flag is now on display. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/xpiiH6mBQt — Jaysha Patel (@abc7jaysha) June 2, 2023

Several Democrat elected officials showed up to support the radical LGBTQI+ indoctrination of children.

Scenes from Saticoy elementary. So inspired to say so many folks like @SenatorMenjivar and @KonstantineinCA here; and special thanks to @jillianforCD2 for being the only candidate from CD2 to stand against hate today. pic.twitter.com/tpPSNcIub2 — James Askew for NoHo (@JamesAskew4NoHo) June 2, 2023

Stood alongside my colleague @CarolineMenjiv3 , @LAUSDSup , with friends from @SFVLGBTQCENTER & @eqca to make sure students, parents and staff feel safe after a #PrideFlag🏳️‍🌈 was burned at #SaticoyElementary.

1/4 pic.twitter.com/MrUWVoqTKK — Senator Henry Stern (@SenHenryStern) June 2, 2023

The teachers union United Teachers of Los Angeles chimed in:

🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈❤️ Community shows up and shows out for Saticoy Elementary. ❤️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/2Blxr0wwsp — United Teachers Los Angeles (@UTLAnow) June 2, 2023

A parent explained why she and the other parents are protesting.

Earlier this morning: dueling protests have broken out in North Hollywood after parents found out that teachers are planning to read an LGBTQ themed book at Saticoy Elementary School for pride month. One mother says she doesn't want her 7 year old to be taught sexuality in… pic.twitter.com/zU9tan0oze — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) June 2, 2023

Los Angeles Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is at the school, “”Over the past 2 weeks LGBTQ individuals particularly a teacher in this school have been threatened, insulted, a (Pride) flag representing many in our community was burned, that should concern the entire community,” says @LAUSDSup at Saticoy Elementary this morning”

"Over the past 2 weeks LGBTQ individuals particularly a teacher in this school have been threatened, insulted, a (Pride) flag representing many in our community was burned, that should concern the entire community," says @LAUSDSup at Saticoy Elementary this morning pic.twitter.com/0bYaSuFuwT — Clara Harter (@_ClaraHarter) June 2, 2023

“LAUSD stop grooming our kids!” Parents have a message for LAUSD and the superintendent: