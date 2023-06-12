Parents Furious Over Math Teacher’s Use of Threats and Coercion to Make Students Watch “LGBT” Video

A controversy is stirring at Edison High School in Huntington Beach, California, after parents raised concerns over a math teacher’s reported use of threats and coercion to force students to watch a video about LGBTQ+ Pride.

The incident reportedly occurred during a regular math class when the teacher played a Bolt TV episode that featured a video promoting LGBTQ+ Pride, according to R-let Vaz, whose daughter Ivory was one of the students and who recorded the incident.

The video was part of a routine broadcast by Bolt TV, the school’s student-produced and administration-approved channel.

However, the student’s reaction was far from uniform, as most students found the video very uncomfortable.

One student can be heard saying, “Why are you showing this to kids?”

The math teacher responded by criticizing the students for what she considered “inappropriate” behavior. The teacher insisted that the students watch the content or she would give them a Saturday school.

“I’ll warn you guys now. If you’re going to be inappropriate, I will have supervision down and give all of you a Saturday school for next year. So knock it off,” the math teacher said.

R-let Vaz revealed that her daughter, Ivory, was anxious about her decision to film the incident, fearing she may have done something wrong.

According to Vaz, “Ivory came to me last night and said she was scared she did the wrong thing by taking the video. That right there is the innocence of youth and how easily they can be made to feel bad.”

Parents were outraged following the incident. One concerned parent commented on the video, “Teachers should let parents deal with cultural issues and stick to teaching curriculum/.”

Another wrote, “The teacher is grooming the kids and shows a love scene in a movie at school and then threatens the kids with Saturday school for using their constitutional protected speech to object.”

“Threats are not an acceptable reaction when the kids are clearly uncomfortable, it’s beyond sad that you are condoning that behavior.”

Another parent wrote, “This is despicable!! This is NOT what our tax dollars were intended to pay for in schools!! This is 100% indoctrination!! Shame on that teacher!! These kids are the hero’s speaking up for themselves!! How dare that teacher to threaten to punish them!! Somebody tell us what can be done legally to STOP this insanity that’s preying on ALL students of ALL ages!! Enough is Enough!! My own kids are all grown, but my heart breaks for All kids in school! And I want to do something to stop this!!”

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to Edison High School for comment.

