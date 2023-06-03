OpenTheBooks: Over $1.3 Billion of U.S. Tax Dollars Sent to China and Russia Since 2017

Open the Books has uncovered more than $1.3 billion in U.S. tax dollars sent to Russia and China since 2017. The new analysis was released by Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and OpenTheBooks.com auditors.

Open the Books reports:

Senator Ernst and Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) are leading the charge to create transparency and accountability for the taxpayer dollars that are being handed out in China and Russia. Today, they are introducing the Tracking Receipts to Adversarial Countries for Knowledge of Spending (TRACKS) Act that would require every penny from a government grant paid to any organization in China and Russia to be tracked and publicly disclosed.

Senator Ernst and OpenTheBooks determined more than $490 million from U.S. grants and contracts were paid to organizations in China over the past five years and another $870 million were paid to entities in Russia.

“Holding firms responsible to publicly report where and how they use their grants and contract awards can deputize private citizens and make them part of the solution. Radical transparency is revolutionizing U.S. public policy and is the information machine for democracy. Everyone has a stake in a more transparent, effective government.” ~Adam Andrzejewski, CEO & founder, OpenTheBooks.com