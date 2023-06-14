Oops! Leftist Coup Plotters’ WhatsApp Messages Leaked in Israel, Calling for “Civil War”, “Hand-to-Hand Combat”

The Biden Regime is supporting a Soros-sponsored color revolution in Israel against the conservative government of Benjamin Netanyahu, as Gateway Pundit has reported. Now, leaked WhatApp messages reveal how the coup plotters are conspiring to call for “civil war” and “hand-to-hand combat”.

On Sunday night, conservative Channel 14 correspondent Motti Kastel revealed messages from a secret WhatsApp group whose members are the founders of the anarchist groups “Crime Minister,” and the violent protests against the Israeli governemnt.” The closed group includes senior officials, former chiefs of staff, and former heads of government, who are all looking for ways to revive the dwindling protests and are planning, among other things, to block Ben Gurion International Airport. The goal is the same as always: overthrow the Right-wing government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu”, Jewish Press reports.

The WhatApp group includes former Prime Ministers Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert, former Chiefs of Staff Dan Halutz and Bogie Ya’alon, Crime Minister founder Yishai Hadas, and Antifa-style terrorist Black Flags founders Roy Neuman, Shikma Bressler, and Eyal Schwarzman. The Black Flags are financed by former prime minister Ehud Barak, Israeli Channel 13 reports.

Former Prime Minister and convicted criminal Ehud Olmert demanded “head-to-head and hand-to-hand combat.” He noted that “there were reservations concerning the wording because it sounded too aggressive.” Olmert called for “war as in war” but “without violence and breaking the law.”

“Everything I warned and warned about is coming. We have become very weak. Only an expanded hard core remains. If you want to try to use or create a significant trigger that will bring us and the masses back into the picture – now is the moment!!! We made mistakes. We surrendered to the narrative of Netanyahu, the President, and the opposition. It’s time to try to correct it. We must create drama! Public. Enough talk! Actions!!”, Crime Minister founder Yishai Hadas wrote.

“We need 35,000 people,” Hadas wrote. “If the communication system of the struggle headquarters is not able to produce a drama that will bring this number of participants – it’s a sign that we are no longer paid attention to at all. We must take the risk of producing an ultimatum and a dramatic countdown. If this doesn’t mobilize the people – let’s use the salami (tactic) to whet the appetite.”

Also on Sunday, retired Brig. Gen. Nehemiah Dagan, one of the heads of the color revolution campaign, published a Facebook post calling for civil war and physical destruction of the conservative think tank Kohelet Policy Forum, journalist Caroline Glick revealed. The deleted Facebook post reads:

“The current phase: Demonstrations, which we can maintain at their current level. The Black Flags are doing good work, also in the sense that they are challenging the other groups like for instance the pilots, the commandos, the academics, the health people, the women, etc.

The next phase: Transformation of the demonstrations into a protest that will neutralize all members of the coalition. Not the IDF’s “neutralization,” [i.e., killing]. Neutralization in the sense that the riots around them and around their offices will be of such a level that they won’t be able to work.

In this vein, I make one exception: We need to cause the disappearance from Israel of the Kohelet Forum. I am suggesting this to the people who need to suggest it to.

We must compel that institution to shut down and the two billionaires (Republican donors Jeffrey Yass and Arthur Dantchik), maybe also the Israeli (Amir Goldman) that finance it. They are the sort of Jews that the anti-Semitic Protocols of the Elders of Zion was based on.

The next phase: Paralyzing the economy. Paralyzing the economy will necessarily foment violent clashes between the economy and the establishment that is liable to become a civil war. A civil war is a war.”

On Tuesday, far-left activists disrupted a speech by Economics Minister Nir Barkat (Likud) at a conference in the southern city of Sderot and had to be removed by police. On Sunday, radical left-wing protesters screamed and tried to prevent n Energy Minister Israel Katz from speaking at a conference in Tel Aviv and spat on him as he left.

Last Thursday, a hundred rioters gathered outside the home of the founder of Kohelet think tank, Professor Moshe Koppel at 6:30 a.m. armed with megaphones, whistles, drums and incendiary banners, Caroline Glick reports, intimidating and terrorizing his family and neighbors. In February, leftist radicals attacked Kohelet’s Jerusalem offices and assaulted Kohelet director Meir Rubin. Weeks later, Rubin and his wife were attacked in a Jerusalem restaurant.

Speaking at Tel Aviv University May 28, Knesset Member Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionists) was attacked by radical protestors and had to be extracted by riot police. Attending the “Celebrate Israel” rally in New York City with 40.000 people June 4, Rothman was stalked online and harrassed by US radical leftist NGOs UnXeptable and Brothers in Arms, who even posted a picture of him sitting on a park bench and doxxed his location.

