NTSB Reports Cockpit Voice Recorder Still Missing from Deadly Virginia Cessna Plane Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a 4-page preliminary report of the fatal crash of the Cessna 560 aircraft that flew unresponsive over Washington D.C and eventually crashed in Montebello, Virginia leaving four passengers onboard dead.

In the report, NTSB stated, “The airplane as of May 2023 was equipped with a cockpit voice recorder (CVR), however, at the time of this publication, a CVR had not been located.”

The missing CVR could hold key details on what happened in the minutes leading up to the aircraft crashing.

The CVR is considered one of the “black boxes” that the FAA requires for large commercial aircraft and some smaller private aircraft to have onboard.

Ultimately the NTSB’s report didn’t conclude what caused the pilot to go unresponsive and the investigation is still open.

An update to the plane crash from earlier this month. Investigators are still searching for clues as to what led the aircraft to crash in Augusta County https://t.co/M7BPoh6X5s — Sydney Jaxtheimer (@SydneyWSLS10) June 21, 2023

Here’s an excerpt of the report:

Per WSLS:

The cockpit voice recorder that could hold the final moments leading up to the fatal crash of a plane in Central Virginia remains missing, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. On Wednesday afternoon, the NTSB released a preliminary report on the plane crash that killed four people in Montebello on June 4. That report did not conclude what exactly led to the crash, but did provide further details. The report went on to say that when the wreckage was found, the cockpit was destroyed on impact. Fragments of both of the wings, fuselage, empennage, and both engines were found in the debris field — but the cockpit voice recorder was not found.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, the tragic crash took the lives of four people on board including the daughter and granddaughter daughter of a prominent Republican donor family.