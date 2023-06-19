NPR “Honors” Fathers By Celebrating Pregnant Dad Story

Kayden Coleman/ Image: @kaydenxofficial/Instagram

In addition to a military father and a refugee father, NPR shared the story of 37-year-old Kayden Coleman to celebrate fathers on Father’s Day.

Coleman became pregnant after temporarily stopping hormones to prepare for a surgery.

NPR shares Coleman’s experience:

“I experienced a lot of pushback and discrimination within the medical system based on preconceived ideas of what a pregnant person is supposed to look like,” he says.

He thought that things would have changed by the time he had his second child, but “I still had to deal with people telling me that I didn’t belong in certain spaces.”

“I had to convince a lot of people that I was pregnant and that I wasn’t just a strange man trying to infiltrate the OB-GYN’s office,” he says. “I got offered abortions an astronomical amount of times. I think that comes from the idea that people think that trans people either don’t want to have kids or shouldn’t have kids.”

Coleman continues, “One of the biggest things that people get wrong is that we hate our bodies, and thus, anything remotely feminine would be something that we will reject — including pregnancy. For those of us who identify more on the masculine spectrum, just because we identify as such does not take away our desire to have kids. If we have the body parts to do so, why not?”

Reactions on Twitter pointed out the ridiculousness of the feature.

Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

