Now We Know Why Dr. Hotez Will Not Debate Robert Kennedy Jr – His Funding Is Linked to Controversial Chinese Communist Military Scientists in Wuhan

Dr. Peter Hotez made headlines the last two weeks for refusing to debate author, activist, presidential candidate, and attorney Robert Kennedy, Jr. on the effectiveness of the COVID19 vaccines.

Rather than accept the challenge Hotez lashed out at both Robert Kennedy Jr. and Joe Rogan who invited the two to debate the facts on his show.

Hotez refused and smeared Robert Kennedy, Jr. instead.

A week ago Hotez actually said, “Science is not something that is typically debated.” What a fraud.

The Gateway Pundit first reported on Dr. Hotez in late December 2021. In our report by Dr. Lawrence Sellin, we noted that Dr. Hotez was the recipient of a grant from Dr. Fauci for $1 million a year. But Dr. Hotez wasn’t alone.

One of the two other Principal Investigators on the project is Shibo Jiang, who lists two affiliations related to grant R01AI098775: Laboratory of Viral Immunology, Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute, New York Blood Center, New York, NY, USA

Key Laboratory of Medical Molecular Virology of Ministries of Education and Health, Shanghai Medical College and Institute of Medical Microbiology, Fudan University, Shanghai, China Shibo Jiang’s connections with China’s People’s Liberation Army have been exhaustively detailed in Gateway Pundit articles, here, here and here.

Dr. Sellin at The Gateway Pundit also noted:

With Shibo Jiang as the conduit, Fauci’s R01AI098775 grant funneled U.S. taxpayer money to support the research of multiple Chinese scientists with connections to the People’s Liberation Army. Two of the publications arising from grant number R01AI098775 are worth noting, both dealing with coronaviruses and, strangely, in neither of which the Project Leader Peter Hotez participated. That is, both studies were entirely designed and conducted by Chinese scientists.

On Friday Kanekoa the Great posted more on Dr. Peter Hotez and his links to controversial Chinese military scientists.

In a groundbreaking revelation, it has come to light that Dr. Peter Hotez, an esteemed vaccine researcher, has been entangled in a web of funding, collaboration, and research with Chinese military scientists potentially involved in the development of COVID-19. The intricate tale weaves together key Chinese military virologists and culminates in the smoking gun evidence surrounding COVID-19’s notorious furin cleavage site. At the center of this narrative lies Dr. Hotez, a distinguished professor at Baylor College of Medicine, who secured a substantial research grant (R01AI098775) from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) led by Dr. Anthony Fauci. This grant, amounting to over $1 million per year, supports Dr. Hotez’s project titled “RBD Recombinant Protein-Based SARS Vaccine for Biodefense,” with Dr. Shibo Jiang listed as a Principal Investigator. Dr. Shibo Jiang, a professor at Fudan University, boasts an impressive academic background. After completing his Master’s degree from the People’s Liberation Army’s Guangzhou First Military Medical University (广州第一军医大学) and his Medical Doctor degree from Xi’an Fourth Military Medical University (西安第四军医大学微), he pursued postdoctoral training at Rockefeller University in New York from 1987 to 1990. Subsequently, he held various positions at the New York Blood Center’s Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute until 2010, including Head of the Viral Immunology Laboratory. Since then, he has served as a professor at Fudan University’s Key Laboratory of Medical Molecular Virology in Shanghai, China. During his time in the United States, Dr. Shibo Jiang also acted as a visiting professor at several prestigious People’s Liberation Army (PLA) universities, including the First and Fourth Military Medical University, the Academy of Military Medical Sciences (AMMS), and Southern Medical University (formerly known as the First Military Medical University). Despite his collaboration with the Chinese military, he received research grants totaling over $20 million from NIAID under Dr. Fauci’s leadership between 1997 and 2016. Trending: Legal Expert and Author Mark Levin: Trump Lawyers Need to File Immediate Motion to Dismiss Entire Case – Jack Smith Must Go to Prison for This Professor Jiang, a member of China’s renowned Thousand Talents Plan, actively collaborated with PLA scientists on numerous scientific papers supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the First Military Medical University, and the AMMS. However, concerns have been raised regarding the nature of these collaborations, as a 2020 FBI report indicates that such talent recruitment plans “usually involve undisclosed and illegal transfers of information, technology, or intellectual property detrimental to U.S. institutions.” Together with Dr. Zhou Yusen, a distinguished PLA virologist and fellow AMMS alumnus, Professor Jiang co-invented multiple U.S. patents and published numerous scientific papers on SARS and MERS coronaviruses, often with the support of NIAID funds. Dr. Yusen, the former director of the PLA’s AMMS Laboratory of Pathogen and Biosecurity at the Beijing Institute of Microbiology and Epidemiology, filed the world’s first patent application for a COVID-19 vaccine in China on February 24, 2020, just a month after the country acknowledged human-to-human transmission.

** Read the rest here.

Now we know why Dr. Hotez will not debate Robert Kennedy Jr. His funding from Dr. Fauci is linked to Chinese Communist Party Military scientists at the Wuhan Lab.