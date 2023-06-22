“Now Is Not the Time to Talk Impeaching Biden” – Weak McCarthy Wilts Under Pressure – Won’t Pursue Impeachment

On Wednesday Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) joined Steve Bannon to discuss her resolution to impeach Joe Biden.
Joe Bide and his family are the most criminal political family in US history. And we are only starting to scratch the surface of their criminal activity.
Boebert told Steve Bannon that GOP House leadership is not supporting her resolution to impeach Joe Biden right now.
Why the hell not?
Rep Boebert explains that Republican leadership is not supporting her resolution to impeach Joe Biden right now.
☎️CALL: 202-225-3121 or https://t.co/EItwnhbD8z pic.twitter.com/mcyswtXCtx
— Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) June 21, 2023
McCarthy needs to go.
The evidence against the Biden family is clear and undeniable. We even have a copy of it from his laptop!
Speaker McCarthy is urging Republicans to oppose a resolution offered by Rep. Boebert that would force a quick vote to impeach President Biden, arguing that such an important issue should go through the committee process, three GOP sources say. https://t.co/6UnQc5FWBu
— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) June 21, 2023
NBC reported:
In a de-escalation of internal GOP tensions, House Republicans are now aiming to refer a Biden impeachment resolution to two committees instead of holding an immediate vote on impeaching the president.
The House will vote Thursday to send a resolution offered by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., to the Homeland Security and Judiciary committees. By forgoing the impeachment vote, Republicans will be able to avoid, for now, a messy fight that was already dividing the conference.
The House Rules Committee advanced the plan in a last-minute meeting Wednesday night after huddling with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who urged rank-and-file Republicans at a closed-door meeting earlier in the day to oppose Boebert’s resolution, arguing that such an important issue should go through the committee process, three GOP sources who heard the comments confirmed.
Republican lawmakers who didn’t think it was appropriate to impeach President Joe Biden will now be able to vote to send Boebert’s resolution to committees for further work instead of having to cast a vote to table, or kill, the resolution — which would have made some GOP lawmakers politically vulnerable in the 2024 primaries.