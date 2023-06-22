“Now Is Not the Time to Talk Impeaching Biden” – Weak McCarthy Wilts Under Pressure – Won’t Pursue Impeachment

On Wednesday Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) joined Steve Bannon to discuss her resolution to impeach Joe Biden.

Joe Bide and his family are the most criminal political family in US history. And we are only starting to scratch the surface of their criminal activity.

Boebert told Steve Bannon that GOP House leadership is not supporting her resolution to impeach Joe Biden right now.

Why the hell not?

Rep Boebert explains that Republican leadership is not supporting her resolution to impeach Joe Biden right now. ☎️CALL: 202-225-3121 or https://t.co/EItwnhbD8z pic.twitter.com/mcyswtXCtx — Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) June 21, 2023

McCarthy needs to go.

6

The evidence against the Biden family is clear and undeniable. We even have a copy of it from his laptop!

Speaker McCarthy is urging Republicans to oppose a resolution offered by Rep. Boebert that would force a quick vote to impeach President Biden, arguing that such an important issue should go through the committee process, three GOP sources say. https://t.co/6UnQc5FWBu — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) June 21, 2023

NBC reported: