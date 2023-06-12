Novak Djokovic Wins French Open, Sets Record for Most Grand Slam Wins – Despite Being Banned by US and Australian Officials for Refusing COVID Vax …And Bill Gates Was in the Crowd

by
Novak Djokovic wins the 2023 French Open – screen grab

Tennis great Novak Djokovic swept Casper Ruud in straight sets to win the 2023 French Open on Sunday. With this Grand Slam win Djokovic smashed the all-time record with his 23rd Grand Slam title.

Djokovic set the all-time record despite being blocked from playing in recent US and Australian Opens for refusing to take the COVID19 Vaccine.

Novak Djokovic kept his health and integrity intact.
And now he’s the greatest of all time!

Here is a highlight reel from his outstanding win today in straight sets.

Better yet, Bill Gates was in the crowd!

Novak Djokovic also won his 10th Australian Open in January.

This was after the country banned him from playing at the Open previously for not taking the COVID clot-shot.

EPIC! Novak Djokovic Breaks Down and Cries After Winning 10th Australian Open – A Year After Being Banned from Australia for Refusing Big Pharma’s Vax (VIDEO)

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.