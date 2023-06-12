Novak Djokovic Wins French Open, Sets Record for Most Grand Slam Wins – Despite Being Banned by US and Australian Officials for Refusing COVID Vax …And Bill Gates Was in the Crowd

Tennis great Novak Djokovic swept Casper Ruud in straight sets to win the 2023 French Open on Sunday. With this Grand Slam win Djokovic smashed the all-time record with his 23rd Grand Slam title.

Djokovic set the all-time record despite being blocked from playing in recent US and Australian Opens for refusing to take the COVID19 Vaccine.

Novak Djokovic kept his health and integrity intact.

And now he’s the greatest of all time!

Here is a highlight reel from his outstanding win today in straight sets.

Better yet, Bill Gates was in the crowd!

Priceless: Bill Gates watching the unvaccinated Novak Djokovic win another Grand Slam 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Zgpbq8XhiB — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 11, 2023

Novak Djokovic also won his 10th Australian Open in January.

This was after the country banned him from playing at the Open previously for not taking the COVID clot-shot.