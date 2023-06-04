North Miami Beach Democrat Mayor Arrested for Illegal Voting, Faces Up to 15 Years in Prison

North Miami Beach Democrat Mayor Anthony DeFillipo was arrested on Wednesday and charged with three felony counts of illegal voting.

The charges stem from allegations that DeFillipo cast ballots in a North Miami Beach district despite no longer residing in the area. Each count carries a five-year prison sentence, $5,000 in fines, and five years probation, Florida Politics reported.

In an afternoon news conference, State Attorney for the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida Katherine Fernandez Rundle provided details on the three felony charges filed against DeFillipo. She stated, “We believe the evidence shows (DeFillipo) voted illegally three times.”

Rundle explained that despite moving from his Miami-Dade home to a new residence in Davie, DeFillipo had cast ballots in August, October, and November 2022 for a district he was no longer qualified to vote in. Cell phone data was used to track DeFillipo’s location on those voting days, revealing his presence in Miami-Dade before he traveled to cast his ballot.

“We in law enforcement take actions which violate our election laws very seriously. They are crimes. Today, we are charging Anthony DeFillipo, the present Mayor ⁦North Miami Beach, with 3 counts of Unqualified Voters Willfully Voting, 3rd degree felonies,” said Kathy Rundle.

Florida Politics reported: