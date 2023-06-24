North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson Endorses Trump for 2024 – Crowd Goes Wild (VIDEO)

North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson endorsed Trump for 2024 during the Faith and Freedom conference in Washington this week and the crowd went wild.

Robinson is a genuine conservative, a fierce defender of the Second Amendment and a political rising star. He is also running for governor in North Carolina at the moment.

This is a great endorsement for Trump.

Politico reports:

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson endorses Trump North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson on Friday endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, a sign of the former president’s continued strength among evangelical voters. Speaking at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference in Washington, Robinson, a pastor who was elected to his current office in 2020, said the country needed a leader who would “put America first” and prioritize American interests. “This nation needs a fighter, someone who is willing to go onto the world stage walking boldly, strongly, waving the American flag saying, ‘the Americans are here, and we are in charge again and we are going to lead this world into the future with freedom,’” Robinson said. “That is why, on this stage, today, I am endorsing Donald J. Trump.” The announcement comes just a week after Robinson held off on formally endorsing Trump in an interview with a Charlotte, N.C. radio station. “President Trump is a guy for me,” Robinson said June 16. “But I don’t discount any of the candidates. And I’m not necessarily — right now, at this moment — ready to endorse anybody.”

Watch the video below:

NC LT Governor Mark Robinson: “This nation is at war, and we need a warrior, and that man is Donald Trump!” Crowd goes wild! pic.twitter.com/8q9LmLVHmx — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) June 23, 2023

The polls are looking good for Robinson in his race:

Wilmington's Morning News conducted its first-ever text message poll this week. The question was, Who do you want to be the Republican candidate for Governor in 2024? Results: Robinson – 83% | Folwell – 14% | Walker 3% pic.twitter.com/UdPFQY9OzE — 107.9 & 980 The WAAV (@980theWAAV) June 9, 2023

Robinson is a great success story. He has a bright future.