New York City Council Candidate Highlights Endorsement From Alleged 1993 WTC Bombing Terrorist Plotter

Yusef Salaam is running for a City Council seat in New York, in Harlem, and is proudly highlighting an endorsement from Imam Siraj Wahhaj.

Wahhaj was identified, along with 170 others, as one of the “unindicted persons who may be alleged as co-conspirators” in the 1993 terrorist attack on the WTC that killed six people.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Wahhaj defended the convicted WTC bomb plotters and called the FBI and CIA the “real terrorists,” saying he hoped all Americans eventually become Muslim.

Wahhaj also served as a character witness for the “blind sheikh”-Sheik Omar Abdel Rahman —convicted in 1995 of plotting terrorist attacks in the U.S.

According to the Department of Justice, Wahhaj was “accused of urging his followers to overturn the U.S. system of government and set up an Islamic dictatorship,” during his tenure as vice president of the Islamic Society of North America.

In 2018, The Gateway Pundit reported that Wahhaj’s son, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, was arrested at a compound in New Mexico, accused of training children to commit mass shootings at US schools.

And Yusef Salaam is celebrating the endorsement of this man.

The New York Post reports:

Salaam, a Democrat and practicing Muslim, is running in a competitive Harlem primary to replace socialist anti-cop Councilwoman Kristin Richardson Jordan. He prominently features the endorsement from Wahhaj on his campaign website. “Brother Yusef Salaam has faced extraordinary trials and tribulations and yet he chose to be closer to the people instead of allowing grief to consume him,” the imam is quoted as saying. “I proudly endorse Yusef Salaam to be the next City Council member from the 9th District in Harlem and I encourage everyone to vote for him so that we may rise up together as a community.” Salaam, a Democrat and practicing Muslim, is running in a competitive Harlem primary to replace socialist anti-cop Councilwoman Kristin Richardson Jordan.

He prominently features the endorsement from Wahhaj on his social media.

Salaam’s social media also includes a love-fest with anti-semitic racist Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.