New Polling Indicates a Third Party Candidate Would Pose a Serious Threat to Joe Biden

A new poll from Emerson College shows that a third party candidate in 2024 would pose a major threat to Joe Biden.

Democrats are absolutely terrified of this possibility. They do not want a repeat of Jill Stein from 2016 or Ralph Nader from 2000.

This is why Democrats and the media have been gunning for people like Cornel West and Robert F. KennedyJr..

From Emerson College Polling:

June 2023 National Poll: Third Party Candidacy Could Derail President Biden’s Reelection Bid Looking at potential 2024 general election matchups, Biden and Trump remain in a statistical tie, Biden with 44% and Trump with 43%. Nine percent would vote for someone else, and 4% are undecided. In a matchup between Biden and DeSantis, 43% would support Biden and 37% DeSantis; 14% someone else and 7% are undecided. If third party candidate Cornel West was to appear on the ballot with Trump and Biden, Biden’s support decreases to 40%, Trump to 41%, and West holds 6%. Seven percent would vote for someone else and the share of undecided voters increases to 6%. “When West is added to the ballot test, he pulls 15% of support from Black voters, and 13% from voters under 35, two key voting blocs for President Biden,” Kimball noted.

Here’s more from the Washington Free Beacon:

Fifteen percent of black voters and 13 percent of voters under 35 support West’s candidacy, according to the poll, which also found that Biden’s disapproval rating has increased 2 points since April. The findings will likely add to Democrats’ fears that West will siphon votes away from Biden. Politico reported early this month that party members were already worried about a third-party candidacy, noting that “many Democrats feel that the Green Party’s Jill Stein siphoned votes from Hillary Clinton in 2016.” West, whose website touts his support for universal health care, universal student loan cancellation, drug decriminalization, an end to “mass incarceration,” and the disbanding of NATO, originally said that he is running for the nomination of the small People’s Party.

If West and Kennedy continue to gain ground among liberal voters, expect Democrats and the media to ramp up their attacks. They have spent the last several years talking about how much they cherish ‘our democracy’ but it’s all just lip service.

At the end of the day, they care far more about staying in power.