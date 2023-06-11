New California Law Will Base Electricity Bills on Income Level

“From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.”

A new law in California will force those who make more money to pay more for their electricity.

Under the new rules, higher-income earners will pay seven times more than low-income earners.

CNET reported:

If you live in California, how much you pay for electricity will soon be tied to much you earn. A state law passed last summer requires the California Public Utilities Commission, or CPUC, to approve a pricing structure that incorporates a flat fee with a sliding scale based on income. Currently, Californians pay for the energy they use and the cost of upgrading the grid, settling lawsuits related to wildfires and providing assistance to low-income customers is built into the per-kilowatt-hour price. Under the new system, however, funds for these programs would come from “income-graduated fixed charges.” It’s an unprecedented move: In an April blog post, energy economist Ahmad Faruqui said more than 170 investor-owned utilities nationwide incorporate a fixed rate — the median being $10 and the highest $40. None has an income-based component.

Earlier this year, The Gateway Pundit reported that California electric companies proposed fixed-rate bills based on income.

Southern California Edison, Pacific Gas & Electric, and San Diego Gas & Electric proposed a plan to charge customers based on income, not usage.

This was based on a new assembly bill that requires ‘simpler’ electricity bills.

Customers will see the new changes starting in 2025.