NCAA volleyball player Macy Petty, a student at Lee University, just wanted to weigh in on social media about protecting women in sports.

Instead, she got a lesson in the bias that has already been noted in ChatGPT.

Petty asked the AI platform to help her shorten a tweet championing the voice of female athletes emphasizing that “girls’ sports are for girls only,” but claims the platform “scolded” her.

Petty shared her story with Fox News saying,“I was trying to explain [in a tweet] that I’m an NCAA athlete, and that it’s important to champion the voice of female athletes and to stand up against this ideological war that’s going on that’s putting women in danger and taking away the opportunities for scholarships…a lot of information to cram in one tweet.”

Petty then allegedly asked ChatGPT to shorten the tweet for her.