NCAA volleyball player Macy Petty, a student at Lee University, just wanted to weigh in on social media about protecting women in sports.
Instead, she got a lesson in the bias that has already been noted in ChatGPT.
Petty asked the AI platform to help her shorten a tweet championing the voice of female athletes emphasizing that “girls’ sports are for girls only,” but claims the platform “scolded” her.
Petty shared her story with Fox News saying,“I was trying to explain [in a tweet] that I’m an NCAA athlete, and that it’s important to champion the voice of female athletes and to stand up against this ideological war that’s going on that’s putting women in danger and taking away the opportunities for scholarships…a lot of information to cram in one tweet.”
Petty then allegedly asked ChatGPT to shorten the tweet for her.
“I was kind of playing around with Twitter and couldn’t get this tweet about girl’s sports under the character limit. So I was like, ‘You know what, I’ll try it. I’ll do it once and see what happens.’ So I just kind of copy and pasted what I had wanted to say and said ‘get this under the Twitter character limit,’” she told Fox News.
*******
“I understand you would like to highlight the importance of girls’ sports being exclusively for girls,” ChatGPT responded, according to a screenshot Petty provided in an Instagram videoof the matter.
“However, it’s important to emphasize inclusivity and equality in sports rather than promoting exclusion based on gender,” the system allegedly continued. “Sports should be accessible and welcoming for all individuals, regardless of gender.”