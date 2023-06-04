Mystery Jet: Illegals Arrive in Sacramento

California officials are looking into the origins of more than a dozen illegals who were ferried to Sacramento by private jet over the weekend. The illegals were dropped off Saturday in front of the Diocese of Sacramento.

The 16 illegals are said to be from Columbia and Venezuela and, after crossing the border in El Paso Texas, were processed by U.S Immigration officials and given court dates. They claim to have been approached by someone offering them jobs before being put on the plane and arriving in California.

The New York Post reports:

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta met with the group Saturday, who had documentation “purporting to be from the government of the State of Florida,” Bonta said in a release. The group was taken from Texas to New Mexico before being flown by private jet to California “with no prior arrangement or care in place,” Bonta said. Officials are investigating and “evaluating potential criminal or civil action against those who transported or arranged for the transport of these vulnerable immigrants,” according to the statement.

Suddenly both Bonta and Newsom seem interested in the transport of illegals into the state of California but only, it seems, if they come by private jet. Thousands flowing over a porous border do not get the same scrutiny and government resources as a dozen landing in the state capital.

Attorney General Bonta provided the following statement, “Today I met with over a dozen migrants who were brought to Sacramento by private plane, with no prior arrangement or care in place. We are investigating the circumstances by which these individuals were brought to California. We are also evaluating potential criminal or civil action against those who transported or arranged for the transport of these vulnerable immigrants. While this is still under investigation, we can confirm these individuals were in possession of documentation purporting to be from the government of the State of Florida. While we continue to collect evidence, I want to say this very clearly: State-sanctioned kidnapping is not a public policy choice, it is immoral and disgusting. We are a nation built by immigrants and we must condemn the cruelty and hateful rhetoric of those, whether they are state leaders or private parties, who refuse to recognize humanity and who turn their backs on extending dignity and care to fellow human beings. California and the Sacramento community will welcome these individuals with open arms and provide them with the respect, compassion, and care they will need after such a harrowing experience.”

In a separate statement, California Governor Gavin Newsom said, “My Administration is also working with the California Department of Justice to investigate the circumstances around who paid for the group’s travel and whether the individuals orchestrating this trip misled anyone with false promises or have violated any criminal laws, including kidnapping.”

Perhaps Newsom and Bonta can facilitate moving the illegals to the sanctuary city of San Francisco.