Mushroom Brain Joe Biden Caught Lying Again on Twitter about Guns

Joe Biden’s handlers were out pushing more BS on the American public on Friday. It’s clear they want to take guns from the average law-abiding American so that only the criminals can carry.

It’s also a lot easier to control a population that can’t defend itself.

As crime soars in cities around the country, the Biden regime thinks now is a good time to take the guns.

Guns are the #1 killer of kids in America. More than car accidents and more than cancer. We can't let that become just another statistic. Let's ban AR-15-style firearms and other assault weapons. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 16, 2023

Thank goodness for Twitter’s Community Notes.



Boy, was Joe Biden wrong about this.

Guns is not even listed as a separate category. And accidents ranks highest by far.

Via Child Stats.