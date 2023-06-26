Multiple States Weigh Charging Residents for EVERY Mile They Drive to Maintain America’s Roads – Here’s Why Biden is Responsible

Fox Business reported Sunday that states are considering drastic and potentially privacy invasive measures including a mileage tax to maintain their roads. You can thank so-called “President” Joe Biden if your state ends up adopting one of these schemes.

States are seeing diminishing returns from fuel taxes thanks to inflation, fuel efficiency vehicles, and more electric cars on the road. They are desperate for revunue.

The mileage tax is the most infuriating proposal under consideration right now. Such a move would likely require plugging a device into their vehicle and create an account to capture mileage data.

How would you feel handing over this information to government authorities? Do you think they can be trusted not to manipulate the data?

This is exactly what ultra-liberal Oregon did back in 2015 as part of a pilot program. Two other states, Utah and Virginia, gain revenue from road usage charges. Now there is talk about making pilot programs on the mileage tax mandatory.

Hawaii will follow suit next year. Fox Business reports other states testing electronic toll systems.

Other states are looking at taxing electricity via car charging stations and adding charges to door-to-door deliveries according to Breitbart.

The Regime will also soon be rolling out their own $125 million “pilot” program on mileage taxes. This comes courtesy of Biden’s infrastructure measure which he signed into law back in November 2021.

One small positive with this otherwise filthy proposal is electric vehicle drivers would no longer have free reign tearing up America’s roadways without paying repair costs.

Of course, the Biden regime is responsible for all of this. First, reckless spending policies beginning with the so-called American Rescue Plan fueled the record inflation working-class Americans are suffering under. The Regime has fueled this inflation further with even more wasteful spending.

Congress in August under orders from the Regime passed the ironically named Inflation Reduction Act authorized billions of dollars in subsidies to “help” Americans purchase EVs. More EVs on the road equal less gas dollars.

Finally, the Biden regime back in April unveiled increasingly strict efficiency requirements for cars and trucks. The end goal is the abolition of gas-powered vehicles as the Gateway Pundit has reported.

This could ironically serve as a roadblock to the Regime’s sinister plans to eliminate gasoline vehicles and get rid of fossil fuels. Of course, the best way to stop this this scheme to remove Biden from power.