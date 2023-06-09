MTG on Trump Indictment: “A stain on our nation that the FBI and DOJ are so corrupt…We must win in 2024. We must beat these sick people.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) issued a statement Thursday evening on the Biden Justice Department’s indictment of President Trump. Greene posted her statement over images from Trump’s statement announcing his indictment on Truth Social.

Democrats must literally shake with sweats when they see amazing packed out Trump rallies and overwhelming winning poll numbers week after week.

They must awake in the night with panic at the thoughts of us winning in 2024.

Their heads must ache painfully from never ending think tank sessions in white walled rooms trying to figure out how to cover up everyone’s crimes because their web of crimes and corruption are so intricately weaved together while they contort their minds to come up with never ending fake crimes from fake accusations as they harass innocent people any where in or near the Trump orbit.

Just today, I read the FD-1023 form from the FBI’s most trusted credible informant.

A detailed description of then Vice President Joe Biden getting paid $5 million to get Ukrainian Prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired for investigating Burisma.

Hunter got paid too.

Joe Biden has classified documents everywhere. Literally on the garage floor next to the garage door that opens and closes, but the corrupt and complicit FBI and DOJ do nothing.

It’s shameful. Pathetic really. Ultimately the biggest hypocrisy in modern day history. A complete and total failure to the American people. A stain on our nation that the FBI and DOJ are so corrupt and they don’t even hide it anymore.

We must win in 2024.

We must beat these sick people.

We started winning today in the SCIF reading proof of Joe Biden’s bribery crimes in Ukraine.

Ultimately we win in the end.