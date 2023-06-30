MORE LAWLESSNESS: Top Fauci Adviser Admits to Using Private Email to Avoid FOIA Requests, Said “I Will Delete Anything I Don’t Want to See in the New York Times”

Federal records obtained by the House Oversight Committee reveal one of Dr. Fauci’s top advisers said he used his personal email account in order to avoid any Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and even went as far to imply he has deleted emails during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The House Oversight Committee released possibly incriminating emails from Dr. David Morens who has served as an adviser at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for the last 25 years.

In one of his emails that was uncovered by Republican Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, Dr. Morens wrote to his colleagues, “As you know, I try to always communicate on Gmail because my NIH email is FOIA’d constantly.”

In the conclusion of his email, Morens wrote, “I will delete anything I don’t want to see in the New York Times.”

LOOK:

Dr. Morens intentionally used his personal email to avoid FOIA and evade transparency to the American people: ▪️ “I try to always communicate on gmail because my NIH email is FOIA’d constantly.” ▪️ “I will delete anything I don’t want to see in the New York Times” pic.twitter.com/iG2yaZfGQv — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) June 29, 2023

Per The House Oversight Committee:

Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) is investigating a potential violation of federal record keeping laws at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) by Senior Scientific Advisor Dr. David Morens. Emails acquired by the Select Subcommittee reveal concerning, potentially illegal actions taken by Dr. Morens to evade accountability to the American people — including the use of his personal email to avoid the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), deleting federal records, and disparaging fellow scientists in his official capacity. Further, in order to conceal his involvement, it appears that Dr. Anthony Fauci asked Dr. Morens to publicly suppress the lab leak theory because “Tony doesn’t want his fingerprints on origin stories.” Chairman Wenstrup is requesting all documents and communications from Dr. Morens’ personal email and cellphone related to eight, unique COVID origins publications as well as any additional correspondence between Dr. Morens and key actors involved in the COVID origins investigation and narrative. The Select Subcommittee also requests Dr. Morens for a transcribed interview. “In one e-mail you write that you ‘always try to communicate over gmail because my NIH email is FOIA’d constantly.’ You continue, ‘[d]on’t worry, just send to any of my addresses and I will delete anything I don’t want to see in the New York Times,’” writes Chairman Wenstrup. “On one occasion, in response to a report in The Intercept entitled, ‘New Details emerge About Coronavirus Research at Chinese Lab,’ you use your official platform to encourage EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. President Dr. Peter Daszak to ‘not rule out suing these assholes for slander.’ While this e-mail was also sent from your personal e-mail, your email signature includes ‘OD [Office of the Director], NIAID [National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases], NIH [National Institutes of Health].’”

In a separate email written to a Bloomberg reporter, Dr. Morens wrote that the White House and the HHS are very “touchy” when it comes to talking to the press and did not approve him to talk about the Covid origins on the record.

LOOK: