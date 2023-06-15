More Fallout for FOX News – After Dropping Tucker, They’re Now Getting Beaten in Ratings by MSNBC

FOX News made a huge mistake in dropping Tucker Carlson. They thought they could ride out the decision and viewers would eventually come back to them, but it’s not happening.

In fact, FOX News is now being beaten in the ratings by far-left MSNBC. This would have been unthinkable just a few months ago. FOX News always crushed CNN and MSNBC in ratings, but too many of their viewers feel betrayed and have sought out other news sources.

Newsweek reports:

MSNBC Dethrones Fox News After Years-Long Ratings Dominance

Fox News’s years-long streak of weekly rating dominance has reportedly ended, with new data showing it ceding the top spot to its rival network, MSNBC.

Nielsen data regarding the week ending this past Sunday was shared on Twitter on Tuesday by A.J. Katz, a reporter specializing in the cable news business. According to the data, Fox’s primetime 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET viewership averaged 1,504,429. The average viewership for the more left-leaning MSNBC over the same time frame averaged 1,520,857, narrowly beating out the conservative network that has long been a leader in cable news viewership.

As Katz noted in a tweet, the data from last week marks the end of a lengthy streak of rating dominance for Fox News.

“Barring a last-second data reporting change, Fox’s 120-week-long winning streak in primetime appears to be over,” Katz wrote.

Who would have predicted this a year ago?

Meanwhile, Tucker is crushing it on Twitter.

It’s hard to see how FOX News recovers from this, if at all.

