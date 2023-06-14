Mike Pence Says He “Cannot Defend What is Alleged” in the Federal Indictment Against Trump (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he “cannot defend what is alleged” in the federal indictment against Trump.

Meanwhile, Mike Pence illegally stored classified documents at his Carmel, Indiana home but he was not charged.

Trump lawfully stored his presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago estate and Biden’s DOJ hit him with a 37-count indictment related to the handling of classified records.

Pence said that after reading the 49-page indictment, he cannot defend the criminal allegations against Trump.

“I cannot defend what is alleged. The very prospect that highly classified material could have fallen into the wrong hands even inadvertently, jeopardizes our national security. The former president has a right to his day in court,” Pence said Wednesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Pence improperly stored classified documents in his house.

"No one is above the law," says @Mike_Pence. "I cannot defend what is alleged. The very prospect that highly classified material could have fallen into the wrong hands even inadvertently, jeopardizes our national security. The former president has a right to his day in court." pic.twitter.com/tHi3cMe1PB — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) June 14, 2023

President Trump was not charged with mishandling classified information.

According to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other charges stemming from notes memorialized by Trump’s lawyer.

The other 6 charges include conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal and false statements and misrepresentations.