Mel Gibson Releases New Video Bringing Awareness to Child Trafficking (VIDEO)

Actor and Director Mel Gibson released a new video bringing awareness to human trafficking.

Gibson in a new video that’s making its rounds on Twitter stated “One of the most disturbing problems in our world today is human trafficking and particularly the trafficking of children. Our future is our children.”

The star of Braveheart continued “Now the first step in eradicating this crime is awareness. Go see Sound of Freedom.”

Sound of Freedom is a new movie that stars Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel who portrays the real-life story of former special DHS agent Tim Ballard who quit his job in order to dedicate his life to saving children around the globe from human trafficking rings.

In Cavieziel’s latest interview with CEO of Truth Social Devin Nunes, Cavieziel shared how Mel Gibson had a big role to play in the movie Sound of Freedom.

Caviezel stated, “Mel helped me and Tim immensely in the film.”

He later shared that Mel Gibson has also “saved thousands of children’s lives .”

