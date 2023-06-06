MEDIA IS SILENT After 34-Yr-Old Trans Man Is Charged With Stabbing His Recently Retired Father to Death [VIDEO]

34-year-old trans man Michael (Norah) Horwitz has been charged with the violent stabbing death of his father, Dr. Abbey Horwitz, a dentist in Virginia Beach, VA.

Except for the Gateway Pundit, 100 Percent Fed Up, and a few others, there has been very little coverage of this unimaginable violent crime.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – The transitioning biological male’s 68-year-old father, who he allegedly stabbed to death, was found by police in his home, where he suffered multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead by EMS at 9:13 am. The stabbing reportedly began just before 9 am on Saturday morning.

The accused murderer is reportedly on suicide watch in the prison where he is currently being held in the men’s section of the Virginia Beach Jail on second-degree murder charges.

The accused murderer was arraigned via Zoom this morning.

Michael showed his support for Black Lives Matter in his Facebook profile.

The accused murderer also appeared to be an artist, sharing many of his drawings, including this one, showing his support for Black trans people.

Dr. Horwitz recently retired from his practice and was given a retirement party by his employees, who appeared to have been very fond of him.

Michael Horwitz, who was allegedly transitioning to “Norah,” posted several images of himself dressed as a woman on his Facebook page.

Here is another recent photo he posted of himself dressed as a female on his Facebook page:

WTKR reports – “He’s been my dentist since I was eight years old. He was also instrumental in helping us start here, you know. He jumped right on board and gave us advice and came to our grand opening without us even having to ask him,” said Michele Nielsen, a neighboring business owner.

“He showed us how to be a good boss, a good person,” said Michael Maugeri, a neighboring business owner.

Dr. Horwitz’s practice closed for Monday in mourning. Friends and co-workers who gathered there said Dr. Horwitz was a generous man who went out of his way to assist others.

As the Left tries to force Americans to celebrate “Pride Month,” it’s worth pointing out how deceitful the mainstream media is when it comes to reporting about violent crimes committed by trans individuals and how inflexible and intolerant America’s educators and Democrat lawmakers are when they warn us to use the proper pronouns to identify individuals who choose their own sex or refuse to adhere to their woke ideology.

Why is the mainstream media ignoring the stabbing death of this prominent dentist by his son, who was transitioning to “become a woman?”