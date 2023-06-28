Another MASSIVE CROWD Comes Out to Greet President Trump in New Hampshire – Who Else Can Do This? (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke on Tuesday morning in Concord, New Hampshire at the Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon.

It was another historic speech by America’s favorite president.

When President Trump arrived there were hundreds if not thousands of supporters standing outside to get a glimpse of America’s most popular president.

The crowd roared when President Trump stepped out of his SUV. What a crowd!

New Hampshire loves President Trump! 👍 pic.twitter.com/WesmE3aGjG — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 27, 2023

DC Draino has this 100% correct – “Without voter fraud, this election is a blowout!”