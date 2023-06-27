Macron’s Priorities: Wants to Tax the World – Crack Down on Hefty Fines For Drug Use – Delay Retirements and Push for Assisted Suicide, But Plenty of Money to Fund Ukraine

Welcome to Macron’s world. But hold on to your wallet, because the Globalist poster boy has a plan for your money. It doesn’t matter if you are not French, because he now has plans for all the planet.

After autocratically upending the French pension system – without a vote in the Parliament – and igniting the largest citizen protests since May 1968, you would think that nanopresident Macron would pause and take a moment.

But no, he immediately followed up with the idea to use the same maneuver to ‘legalize’ Euthanasia and assisted suicide, also without a parliamentary vote.

Because, you see, by any way you look it, ‘Le Petit Roi’ is strapped for cash. So, he screws with people’s pensions, and push for suicides – make them work longer, and die faster.

But now he wants more, much more. Politico reported on Macron’s speech in the recent ‘Summit for a New Global Financing Pact’, in Paris:

“I’m in favor of an international taxation to finance efforts that we have to make to fight poverty and in terms of climate [action]…It doesn’t work when you do it alone, the [financial] flows go elsewhere.” Macron said during a press conference at the end of the two-day summit in Paris, dismissing the idea that France could introduce a climate tax on its own.

[…] There has been a great deal of discussion on the idea of international taxation, over and above what countries and institutions are doing. Whether it’s on financial transactions, maritime transport or certain other models, it will only work if it’s truly international, and so it presupposes an agreement, as we’ve been able to do on international taxation,” he said during the closing ceremony of the summit.”

So, the useless bureaucrats at the ‘Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’ are discussing ways to ‘reform the international financial system to help raise money for climate adaptation and mitigation efforts’.

And Macron keeps on coming with novel ways to collect and make bank. How’s that for an idea: now French law enforcement is handing out ‘lump sum fines target citizens using lighter recreational drugs’. The fines range from €200 to €2,500.

Yahoo reported:

“Fines for drug usage will soon be payable ‘on the spot, by credit card or in cash’ announced French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday. […]

‘People who can afford to take drugs for recreational purposes must understand that they are fuelling and complicit in drug trafficking networks’, underlined President Macron.

[…] The President has ordered his Minister of the Interior, Gerard Darmanin, to ‘prepare a decree for the end of the summer’, adding that the government has begun equipping police officers with ‘5,000 payment terminals’.”

You would think that given the money pinch they’re in, they would be very judicial with their spending. But oh, no – there’s always money when it comes to their pet projects, like the Ukraine war.

Just last month, Zelensky made a ‘secret visit’ to Macron, and they met for about three hours at the French presidential Elysee Palace.

Associated Press:

“France pledged additional military aid for Ukraine on Sunday, including light tanks, armored vehicles, training for soldiers and other assistance as the Ukrainians gear up for a counteroffensive against Russian forces, following surprise talks in Paris between the Ukrainian and French presidents.

[…] Macron’s office said France will supply dozens of light tanks and armored vehicles ‘in the weeks ahead’, without giving specific numbers. Also promised were more air defense systems, but again details weren’t made public.

[…] France has supplied Ukraine with an array of weaponry, include air defense systems, light tanks, howitzers and other arms and equipment and fuel.”