Lunden Roberts Stuns Hunter Biden by Showing Up to Deposition at Arkansas Court

Your tax dollars at work.

Joe Biden’s scumbag son Hunter Biden on Friday was escorted by a Secret Service motorcade to his court appearance in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Hunter Biden gave a deposition in his child support case against his baby mama Lunden Roberts.

Arkansas Judge Holly Meyer threatened Hunter Biden with jail if he doesn’t appear in court to answer questions about his finances as part of a child support lawsuit filed by his baby mama Lunden Roberts.

Hunter Biden last month appeared in court to lower his $20,000 per month child support payments to the mother of his 4-year-old lovechild.

WATCH:

Breaking: Hunter Biden escorted by Secret Service motorcade to court appearance in Little Rock, Arkansas. Your tax dollars being used for this scumbag to try to avoid paying child support for his 4 year old daughter! He doesn’t want to have to answer the questions:

1.Did your… pic.twitter.com/hzQjhNqvYS — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) June 16, 2023

Hunter’s daughter, Navy Joan, is now 4 years old (almost 5) and he has yet to meet her.

Joe Biden still hasn’t even acknowledged his own granddaughter.



Hunter’s 4-year-old daughter Navy Joan with Lunden Roberts

Lunden Roberts stunned Hunter Biden when she appeared in court to witness his deposition on Friday.

The judge demanded Hunter Biden answer questions about income from his art sales and other business deals.

According to the Daily Mail, Hunter Biden was forced to finally answer questions about his finances.

The Daily Mail reported:

Hunter Biden was finally forced to answer questions about his shady finances today – and his Arkansas baby mama made sure she was there to listen in, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. Lunden Roberts sprang a major surprise on the president’s son, 53, by turning up in person to hear him being deposed for the first time in their bitter, years-long child paternity battle. Sources told DailyMail.com the move would crank up the pressure on the Biden scion as Roberts’ attorneys prepared to grill him under oath about his earnings from secretive business deals in Ukraine, China and elsewhere. ‘Lunden has every right to be there – but it is highly unusual,’ a source told DailyMail.com. ‘Attending Hunter’s deposition would have been a strategic choice and perhaps a head game. And why not? It’s harder for most people to be untruthful about a person in their presence.’

Ben Bergquam caught Hunter Biden leaving the courthouse Friday afternoon after his depostion.

WATCH: