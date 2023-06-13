Love Wins. Totally Stable Trans Activist Seen Dragging Woman By Her Hair Through Weekend Protest (VIDEO)

This is trans activist Diana Sherif.
She seems nice. And stable.
Human Rights activist and reporter Billboard Chris posted video this weekend of pro-Trans activist Deana Sherif at a rally on Friday.
Diana was revved up.
At one point she is seen dragging a woman her her hair through the rally.
Love wins.
In the below video, this woman named Deana Sherif (@DNArigged) is seen dragging a woman by her hair. https://t.co/GTx5Nt5dWH pic.twitter.com/VX3rOCPLnQ
— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) June 12, 2023
Totally stable.
Diana is a star! Her mug is everywhere now.
Can someone on Twitter PLEASE change this can to Chud Light so I can frame it for my office? 🙏 https://t.co/TkKtSAydiW pic.twitter.com/LMvF9KYE8C
— Rainbow Carin' (@DNArigged) June 12, 2023
Lovely gal.
@DNArigged Is this you? It’s terrific. pic.twitter.com/0ImjggH0Hq
— DamianJames (@DamianJ54874907) June 11, 2023