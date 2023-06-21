LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: Special Counsel John Durham Testifies Before House Judiciary Committee – Starting 9 AM ET

Former special counsel John Durham will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning starting at 9 AM Eastern.

Special Counsel John Durham released his final report earlier this month in his investigation on the launch of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax by top intelligence Durham concluded the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016. And the FBI still had no evidence when they opened the Mueller Special Counsel in 2017.

In July of 2016, Peter Strzok opened a counterintel investigation into Trump’s camp dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” on suspicions (based on zero evidence) that the Russians had infiltrated Trump’s circle. This was a complete lie and there was not one item of intelligence to back it up.

The Crossfire Hurricane CI investigation was based on lies conjured up by Hillary Clinton and her paid for fake Russia dossier.

The House Judiciary Republicans released this video before the hearing today.

According to John Durham’s report, Hillary Clinton’s plan to link Trump’s campaign to Russia was briefed by former CIA Director John Brennan to Barack Obama and Joe Biden in August 2016. They were all in on it from the beginning. The investigation led to the attempted coup to rid President Trump from the White House. Trump battled the intelligence community, FBI, CIA, and others his entire first term. Democrats and their mainstream media gladly and willingly spread this lie for years.

Here is the live-stream video from today’s hearing.

Jim Hoft
