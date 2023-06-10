LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Speaks at Georgia State Republican Convention – in First Speech Since Bogus Indictment – 3 PM Central

by

President Donald J Trump speaks today at the annual Georgia GOP Convention in Columbus, Georgia.

The President is expected to speak any time now. — It is currently 2:30 PM ET.

This is President Trump’s first speech since the latest politicized indictments against him. The President will be indicted on 37 junk charges on Tuesday for holding onto White House documents when he left office that is completely legal.

Joe Biden will not be indicted for illegally holding classified documents at his home since 1974!

Via RSBN.

Jim Hoft
