The Liberal Media Likes the Kochs, Now That Their Money is Being Used to Try to Defeat Trump

The left demonized the Koch brothers for years. When David Koch died in 2019, they danced on his grave.

When Harry Reid was still alive and serving in the Senate, he wasted countless hours of the people’s time ranting and raving about the evil Koch brothers.

Now the liberal media suddenly likes the Kochs. Why? Because they’re trying to bring down Trump.

This is from the New York Times:

Koch Network Raises Over $70 Million for Push to Sink Trump The political network established by the conservative industrialists Charles and David Koch has raised more than $70 million for political races as it looks to help Republicans move past Donald J. Trump, a Federal Election Commission filing will show, according to an official with the group. According to a preliminary draft of the filings for the group, Americans for Prosperity Action, its major donors include Art Pope, a North Carolina businessman who attended a policy retreat hosted by former Vice President Mike Pence before he joined the presidential race; Craig Duchossois, a Chicago businessman; Jim and Rob Walton, brothers and heirs to the Walmart fortune; and Ron Cameron, an Arkansas poultry magnate. Two groups closely affiliated with Charles Koch contributed $50 million of the money. Mr. Koch is a major shareholder in Koch Industries, which contributed $25 million to Americans for Prosperity Action, the draft of the filings shows. Another $25 million was donated by Stand Together, a nonprofit he founded. With this large sum to start, the network plans to throw its weight into the G.O.P. presidential nominating contest for the first time in its history. The network spent nearly $500 million supporting Republican candidates and conservative policies in the 2020 election cycle alone.

There’s no mention of their ‘dark money’ influencing elections anymore, now that the left sees them as an ally.

The long-time supposed enemies of American liberals — Wall Street, the CIA, the Koch Brothers, etc. — are all steadfastly aligned against Trump, desperate to destroy his candidacy, and liberals rarely ask why, because doing so would reveal some unpleasant realities. pic.twitter.com/mq0abZF7GA — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 29, 2023

Koch network has collected more than $70 million for political races, the group announced Thursday, as it gears up to encourage Republican voters to bypass former President Donald Trump in the White House nomination fight https://t.co/hGPVZBxqLC — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 29, 2023

These people used to be called a threat to democracy by pretty much everyone on the left.

Now? Not so much.