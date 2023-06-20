Legendary Australian Cricketer Shane Warne’s Sudden Death Likely Precipitated by Covid mRNA Vaccine, Leading Doctors Conclude

Distinguished cardiologists Dr. Aseem Malhotra from the UK and Dr. Chris Neil (President, Australian Medical Professional Society) have stepped forward to shed some light on Shane Warne, asserting that his death was likely precipitated due to the Covid mRNA vaccine he had received around nine months prior to his death, Daily Sceptic reported.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Australian cricket legend, Shane Warne, died of a heart attack last March 4th, 2022 while on a ‘boys holiday’ at Koh Samui, Thailand.

Shane Warne, 52, was found unresponsive in his hotel room by one of his friends who tried to wake him up for dinner, urging him to perform CPR for 20 minutes to revive Warne before the ambulance arrived, according to Daily Mail.

Warne was rushed to Thai International Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:56 pm.

Shane Warne was an advocate for the Covid-19 vaccine and for wearing a face mask. Warne received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and got infected by the virus last August.

In his interview with Sky News, Warne was urging the public to get double vaccinated.

“Well, I think it’s just a matter of getting on with it, get your double vax and get on with it and learn to live with it, because I think no one over here seems to want to get locked down anymore, no one likes the lockdown. Obviously, it’s been such a tough time for everyone during the pandemic,” Warne said.

However, Warne’s initial autopsy revealed that he died of natural causes, Thai police ruled out the speculation that he died due to the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Thai police spokesperson Kritsana Pattanacharoen said on Monday afternoon the autopsy report had been received and it concluded Warne had a “natural death”, Guardian reported.

Upon examining the post-mortem report of Shane Warne, Dr. Malhotra and Dr. Neil discovered that the cricket legend suffered from coronary atherosclerosis, a form of heart disease. This finding paved the way for the doctors’ further investigation, which revealed a concerning link between the Covid mRNA vaccine and the rapid progression of coronary disease.

Consultant Cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra said via Daily Sceptic:

It’s quite unusual for former international sportsmen to suffer a sudden cardiac death at such a young age, 52. At the same time we also know Shane didn’t have the healthiest lifestyle in recent years, being both overweight and a smoker. It’s likely that some mild underlying furring of his arteries (as I’ve seen with my own patients and how my father died) rapidly progressed in the months after he received two doses of the Pfizer mRNA Covid vaccine. Published research already reveals the plausible biological mechanism of this occurring through increasing coronary inflammation that can last for months after the vaccine has been administered. Other data on adverse cardiac effects including heart attack is extensive, derived from randomised controlled trials, high quality observational data, pharmacovigilance reports, clinical data and autopsy data. The evidence for common and serious adverse cardiac effects from these jabs is overwhelming and I have no doubt that a major contributor to the excess deaths we are seeing around the world including in Australia is because of the Covid mRNA vaccines. There needs to be an immediate suspension of their use worldwide pending an investigation to stop further people being harmed and dying unnecessarily.

Cardiologist and President of the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society, Dr. Christopher Neil said:

Having critically appraised the evidence, including adverse event data administered by our own Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), it is clear to me that the Covid vaccines can adversely affect the cardiovascular system in more ways than just myocarditis and pericarditis, as serious as they can be. Looking at the data, 20% of all notifications of heart attacks as suspected drug reactions ever reported to the TGA over 52 years have nominated a Covid vaccine as the suspected medicine. Most of these reports were made by doctors, so we know that many – including cardiologists – are concerned. Most were also mRNA vaccines, not AstraZeneca. Interestingly, the number of heart attacks reported in association with Covid vaccines in the past two years well exceeds the number for Vioxx, a drug previous removed internationally because of excess heart attack risk. These signals are a call for critical attention and we will be releasing a series of pharmacovigilance reports, starting with one on cardiovascular adverse events.

