Leftist Judge Lewis Kaplan Sets Trial Date Against Trump for Saying E. Jean Carroll “Is Not My Type” and Denying He Raped Her – Which Even a NY Jury Wasn’t Buying

Completely normal leftist, E. Jean Carroll

Corrupt Clinton-appointed Judge Lewis Kaplan has set an early 2024 trial date for lunatic E. Jean Carroll’s original 2019 defamation case against former President Donald Trump.

Judge Lewis Kaplan set a trial date of Jan. 15, 2024, around the time of the first presidential primaries. This is the latest move by the Democrats to interfere in the 2024 election. The worthless Republican Party continues to ignore this tyranny.

Nutbag E. Jean Carroll claims then-President Trump “defamed her” in 2019 when he said she was “not my type” while denying that he raped her in a department store dressing room.  The court is allowing this case to proceed – only because the defendant is Donald Trump.

A New York jury found Carroll’s accusations of rape to be ridiculous. Carroll can’t even remember the YEAR this supposedly occurred. She continued to be a huge fan of Trump’s show for years – the guy she claims raped her. That’s weird. Even New Yorkers weren’t buying the garbage. But the court ordered Trump to pay Carroll, who he has never met, $5 million.

Even the communists and crackpots in New York City wouldn’t fall for E. Jean Carroll.

In 2019, Elizabeth Jean Carroll claimed that former President Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan in the mid-1990s while they were shopping.  She’s not clear when this happened.

In the same year, E. Jean Carroll sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair following her bogus accusations against Trump.

The article paints Carroll as a complete lunatic who lived with mice in a cabin she called the “Mouse House,” painted trees and rocks outside her log cabin blue, and traveled the country with her blue-dyed poodle but not her cat, Vagina T. Fireball, who she left back home.

Vanity Fair wrote, “The “E” in “E. Jean” stands for Elizabeth, a name she gave herself after growing up as Betty Jean. She lives in a cabin she calls “the Mouse House,” surrounded by trees with trunks she’s painted a striking shade of pale blue. When she embarks on her road trip in a Prius named Miss Bingley, she leaves behind her cat, Vagina T. Fireball, but takes her now-departed standard poodle, Lewis Carroll, whose pompadour was also dyed blue.”

E. Jean Carroll claimed to have had sexual tips from her dog, although it is still unclear if she was referring to Lewis Carroll or to another dog she named Tits.

E. Jean Carroll’s dog, Lewis Carroll (Youtube/Elle Magazine)

A video uploaded to Youtube by Elle Magazine on October 30, 2017, served as further evidence that the information on Vanity Fair was accurate.

The video centers on Carroll’s daily life at her house in upstate New York while wearing a red wig. As of this writing, it has been viewed nearly 33,000 times.

Below is the excerpt at the 4:40 mark:

“I call it the “Mouse House” because some very distinguished mice live here. Conneman(?) lives in the kitchen. Tuberski(?) lives in the bedroom.

This is my shed. And on that side are the books that most influenced me growing up. On the door, are the list of my dogs Markie, Fortuna de la Spunky(?), Heidi, Tits, Bloody, and Hepburn.

The streams and the rivers were dry and it so horrified me that I came out and started painting the rocks blue to indicate that there was once a river here. And then after I got done painting the rocks, I just sort of walked over here and then did that tree and then did that tree. And then I did this tree. And then pretty soon I’d done this whole forest.

“The Mouse House” (Youtube/Elle Magazine)
“The Mouse House” (Youtube/Elle Magazine)
Carroll painted the rock blue (Youtube/Elle Magazine)
(Youtube/Elle Magazine)
(Youtube/Elle Magazine)
(Youtube/Elle Magazine)

Carroll has served as a columnist for Elle magazine and claimed to have the longest-running advice columnist in history.

Watch the 6-minute video below:

