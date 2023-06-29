King Charles Activates “Climate Clock” – Warns There is 6 Years Left to Limit Global Warming (VIDEO)

King Charles III and London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Wednesday activated a ‘climate clock’ warning there are about 6 years left to limit global warming.
“Today with His Majesty King Charles III we launched the Climate Clock — a visual reminder of the urgency of the climate crisis. The climate emergency poses a threat not only to the future of our city but to the future of our world and that is why it must remain a key priority.” Sadiq Khan said.
Today with His Majesty King Charles III we launched the Climate Clock—a visual reminder of the urgency of the climate crisis. The climate emergency poses a threat not only to the future of our city but to the future of our world and that is why it must remain a key priority. pic.twitter.com/KzicMf44ua
— Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) June 28, 2023
The Daily Mail reported:
King Charles and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have launched a National Climate Clock, which warns there is just six years left for the world to limit global warning.
The King activated the clock during the Climate Innovation Forum at the Guildhall in London today, to warn the world it has just six years and 24 days to limit the heating of the earth to 1.5 degrees centigrade.
The clock also has a built in Renewable Energy Lifeline, which shows the percent of global energy coming from renewable sources currently sits at 12.5 per cent.
This tracks factors including renewable energy sources, land and inland waters managed by Indigenous Peoples, climate debt, monies contributed by countries to the Green Climate Fund, and gender parity.
The clock is the latest in a worldwide project which brings together art, science, technology and grassroots organisation to count down to the critical time window in which the globe must reach zero emissions.