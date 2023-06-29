King Charles Activates “Climate Clock” – Warns There is 6 Years Left to Limit Global Warming (VIDEO)

King Charles III and London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Wednesday activated a ‘climate clock’ warning there are about 6 years left to limit global warming.

More like 6 years left until global Communism, New World Order, and a one world currency.

“Today with His Majesty King Charles III we launched the Climate Clock — a visual reminder of the urgency of the climate crisis. The climate emergency poses a threat not only to the future of our city but to the future of our world and that is why it must remain a key priority.” Sadiq Khan said.

WATCH:

Today with His Majesty King Charles III we launched the Climate Clock—a visual reminder of the urgency of the climate crisis. The climate emergency poses a threat not only to the future of our city but to the future of our world and that is why it must remain a key priority. pic.twitter.com/KzicMf44ua — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) June 28, 2023

The Daily Mail reported: