Katie Hobbs’ Office of Tourism and the Arizona Lottery to Sponsor ‘Child-Friendly’ Drag Show

Katie Hobbs’ Office of Tourism and the Arizona Lottery is set to sponsor an all-ages drag show this weekend in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The “Pride In the Pine’s Official After Party” event is at the Orpheum Theater in Flagstaff on June 17 at 9 pm. AZ Free News reports, “The event is open to all ages, with those under 16 years old requiring a parent or guardian chaperone. Cost of admission is $14 plus fees.”

This is the latest in Katie Hobbs’ anti-children and anti-Arizona campaign during pride month.

To kick off June, Katie Hobbs rolled out LGBTQ flags and multiple pride flags outside her office at the Capitol above the American flag and state flag, likely in violation of the U.S. flag code.

AZ Democrats violate

U.S. Flag Code §7. (e), "The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs." @AZSenateGOP pic.twitter.com/sC8m10fFFD — Anthony Kern (@anthonykernAZ) June 12, 2023

Last week, The Gateway Pundit reported that Hobbs vetoed a bill that would require Arizona public schools to “provide a reasonable accommodation to a person who is unwilling or unable to use specified facilities designated for their sex in a public school building or multi-occupancy sleeping quarters while attending a public school-sponsored activity.” Because of this, young female students may be required to use restrooms and locker rooms with male students who “identify” as females.

Earlier this month, Hobbs also vetoed a law making it illegal to film or facilitate sexually explicit acts in government buildings and classrooms months after a teacher in Arizona was fired for shooting a porno in her classroom and posting it to OnlyFans. Students were reportedly “mortified over the situation.”

Arizona Free News reports,

Hobbs selected an executive officer from Arizona Community Foundation, one of the event sponsors, to be director of the Office of Tourism in January: Lisa Urias. Hobbs appointed Tereza Fritz last month to oversee marketing for the lottery. Fritz hails from Western Alliance Bank and formerly worked for Lavidge marketing company. The event is part of the 27th annual Pride in the Pines. Drag queens featured in the event include DJ Lezbein McKenzie, Anya C. Mann, Salina Es Titties, and Dillon Duvet, as well as Miss Gay Arizona America 2022 winner Janee Star. Where are our RuPaul Fans? Salina ES Titties and Kerri Colby will perform at Pride in Pines on June 17th at Thorpe Park! Get your tickets today! pic.twitter.com/ljQNRAFhoa — Flagstaff Pride (@FlagstaffPride) April 17, 2023 Another sponsor for the event is the controversy-stricken Bud Light. The beer brand came under fire last month for selecting transgender personality and actor Dylan Mulvaney as their spokesman. Following national coverage of Bud Light’s involvement, Flagstaff Pride deleted a tweet including a version of the event poster depicting the beer brand’s sponsorship. (An archived version of Flagstaff Pride’s page, including the deleted tweet, is available here). The organization claimed that Bud Light isn’t a sponsor of the event. We put out an incorrect promotional poster which included Bud Light as a sponsor. Attached is the correct poster. pic.twitter.com/9xYdcdS4L7 — Flagstaff Pride (@FlagstaffPride) June 8, 2023 The organization lists Bud Light as a sponsor on Twitter and on their official event sponsor page (archived versions here and here). Other sponsors are the Twin Arrows Casino, Old Navy, Living Christ Lutheran Church, the Northern Arizona Association of REALTORS, Bluespan, Veterinary Emergency & Speciality Center of Northern Arizona, Westside Veterinary Clinic, Flagstaff Downtown Dental, Findlay Toyota Flagstaff, Creative Flagstaff, Flagstaff 365 Events, BBB Revenues from the City of Flagstaff, Discover Flagstaff, High Country Sanitation, Verve Valley Rentals, Hensley Beverage Company, Nutrl Vodka, Yucca North, Collins Pub & Grill, Stackhouse Wealth Strategies, WestUSA Realty Flagstaff, Little America Hotel, Pride Guide USA. A number of hotels also sponsored the event by offering discounted rates: Twin Arrows Casino, GreenTree Inn, High Country Motor Lodge, Sonesta Suites, and Little America Hotel.

The Pride in the Pines will also include performances from “The Pubes.”

See the The Pubes and Black Lemon at Pride in the Pines 2023! pic.twitter.com/K6Lugzmz3U — Flagstaff Pride (@FlagstaffPride) May 4, 2023

From the ticket webpage: