Karine Jean-Pierre: “We Have Seen LEGAL Migration Go Down Significantly” Because of Joe Biden’s Plan (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday said LEGAL migration is down significantly because of Joe Biden’s plan.

Meanwhile ILLEGAL immigration is at an all time high thanks to Joe Biden.

More than 5 million illegals have crossed over the US border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters LEGAL immigration is down thanks to Joe Biden’s brilliant diplomacy.

“We have seen legal migration go down…significantly…We have seen such a decline at the border, and I think that speaks to the President’s leadership,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Hundreds of illegals stampeded across the Gateway International Bridge into Brownsville, Texas on Monday.

“We did it, Joe!” – Kamala Harris

