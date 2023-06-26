Karine Jean-Pierre Walks Away from Podium When Asked if Biden Told His Family Not to Conduct Business on White House Grounds (VIDEO)

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if Joe Biden told his family not to conduct business on White House grounds.

Real Clear News reporter Philip Wegmann asked KJP if there are any ‘guard rails’ in place in light of the Hunter Biden scandal involving Joe Biden.

Wegmann was referring to Hunter Biden’s appearance at a State Dinner on the South Lawn last week.

Hunter Biden was seen rubbing elbows with powerful and wealthy elitists at a State Dinner for Indian PM Modi.

WATCH:

Hunter Biden and Merrick Garland attended the same state dinner last night just hours after the Department of Justice was accused of a massive cover up involving Hunter's tax fraud case. They are laughing at you. They think you are stupid. They are in one big elite club with… pic.twitter.com/vgN1XNUlAD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 23, 2023

“It’s not unusual for presidents to invite…their family to WH functions…I’m curious…in light of…the recent legal controversy if [Biden] communicated to…his family not to conduct business on WH grounds. Can you tell us about any kinds of guardrails”? Philip Wegmann asked.

Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer the question citing an ongoing DOJ investigation.

“When it comes to ethics, we take that very, very seriously,” Karine Jean-Pierre said before walking away from the lectern.

WATCH: