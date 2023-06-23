FIREWORKS! Karine Jean-Pierre Spars with Reporters Repeatedly Pressing Her on the Hunter-Joe Tag-Team Text Demanding Chinese Business Associate Pay Up (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday got very angry as reporters repeatedly grilled her on the explosive IRS whistleblower allegations.

Reporters specifically asked Karine Jean-Pierre about a WhatsApp message Hunter Biden sent to a Chinese businessman demanding payment.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday released a devastating report detailing accounts of Biden corruption from two IRS whistleblowers.

One IRS whistleblower revealed Hunter Biden demanded payment from his Chinese business associate over WhasApp messenger.

Hunter Biden demanded payment and threatened Henry Zhao, a Chinese Communist Party official and director of Harvest Fund Management.

Harvest Fund Management had previously invested in Hunter Biden’s firm, BHR Partners – a private investment fund founded in 2013 that is co-owned by the Bank of China.

According to a WhatsApp message uncovered by the whistleblower, Hunter, and Joe Biden threatened Henry Zhao – make a payment or else!

Hunter Biden used his powerful father as muscle to collect.

The July 30, 2017 WhatsApp message Hunter Biden sent to Henry Zhao is as follows according to the IRS whistleblower:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

A few weeks later Hunter received a $5 million wire from a Chinese firm.

On August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle (Northern International) to the bank account for Hudson West III, which spent the next year transferring $4,790,375 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco.

Whether Joe Biden was actually sitting next to Hunter Biden or not is unclear, however, the fact that Hunter is invoking his father’s name in order to threaten a CCP business associate proves Joe Biden was involved in some capacity.

NatSec spox John Kirby walked out of the press briefing room and refused to answer questions on Hunter Biden’s threatening WhatsApp message.

So the reporters repeatedly asked Karine Jean-Pierre if she spoke to Joe Biden about the text message.

“Have you spoken to the president about this? Have you asked him whether he was there with his son on July 30, 2017?” a reporter asked KJP.

“This is not a conversation that I’ve had with the president.” KJP said.

“Do you plan to have that conversation?” the reporter asked.

“No,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The reporters were not satisfied with KJP’s non-answers so they continued to press her about the WhatsApp message.

Karine Jean-Pierre got very angry and began yelling at the New York Post’s Steve Nielson and James Rosen.

WATCH: