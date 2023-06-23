Kari Lake Releases Statement on Arizona State University’s “Attempt to Purge Conservative Thought From ASU’s Campus” – SLAMS ASU President Michael Crow for “Bowing to The Woke Mob”

Kari Lake released a statement earlier this week after it was reported that Arizona State University fired employees and harassed them over a recent event at the school with conservative panelists.

In the press release, Lake slams Arizona State University President Michael Crow for “bowing to the woke mob” and turning ASU “into a woke indoctrination center.”

“This is really an attempt to purge conservative thought from ASU’s campus,” said Lake.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Far-left Arizona State University’s Barrett Honors College and ASU Gammage Theater fired two faculty members for organizing an event with conservative speakers, Charlie Kirk, Dennis Prager, and Robert Kiyosaki, in February.

Before the event, 37+ members of the radical left faculty at the Barrett Honors College organized a petition against the event, slandering speakers as “white nationalist provocateurs.” Barrett Honors College Dean Tara Williams encouraged this behavior and began censoring marketing for the “Health, Wealth and Happiness” event with conservative speakers. She then promoted an opposition event organized by rogue Barrett Faculty led by Professor April Miller.

More than four months later, they’ve now fired two employees over the controversy created by the leftist mob.

Ann Atkinson, executive director of the T.W. Lewis Center for Personal Development, recently published an OP-ED titled, “I Paid for Free Speech at Arizona State,” where she details ASU’s decision to fire her “for organizing an event featuring Charlie Kirk and Dennis Prager.”

In an interview with Atkinson, she told The Gateway Pundit about the threats and harassment she faced from leftist faculty members and ASU leadership before she was ultimately fired for organizing the event at the school’s top personal development center. Dean Tara Williams is also shutting down the T.W. Lewis Center for Personal Development, likely to extinguish conservative thought on campus. “The Barrett culture changed” when ASU hired Williams as the college’s new Dean last August, Atkinson explained.

Atkinson said she was also “asked to defend the question, ‘What is to say the Lewis Center would not invite the KKK as a future speaker? Because some of the values of the speakers (referring to Prager, Kirk, and Kiyosaki) are similar to the KKK.’”

Robert Kiyosaki, a Japanese Marine Corps Veteran, responded to these claims by leftist so-called educators, saying, “I don’t even know what the values of the KKK are. I value freedom of speech with malice towards none. All we were doing was educating and teaching.”

This is the same University where students protested the Nation of Israel, calling for a violent invasion on campus.

This is also the same University that allowed a group of students to hold a nearly violent protest against Kyle Rittenhouse’s admission to the school. Students were holding “Death to America” signs and attempting to break into the office building of ASU President Michael Crow. ASU Police needed to hold building doors closed as faculty hid in their private offices for protection.

And it’s the same University where radical anti-white women approached two young white men in the so-called “multicultural center” and started screaming at them in public while they were studying. They did this until the white male students left the center and continued studying elsewhere.

Lake issued the following press release, denouncing ASU for firing its faculty members and targeting conservative free speech:

Kari Lake Denounces ASU’s Attack on Free Speech On February 8th, ASU’s T. W. Lewis Center hosted an event titled “Health, Wealth, & Happiness,” featuring panelists Dr. Radha Gopalan, Robert Kiyosaki, Dennis Prager and Charlie Kirk. Despite their claims to be an inclusive university, the event was met with heavy backlash from both students and faculty. Now, they have terminated ​Ann Atkinson, the Executive Director of the T.W. Lewis Center, who spent years providing students with opportunities for personal and professional growth, vilified her with terms such as “white supremacist” and cut the program completely. Trending: Navy Knew Titan Submarine Imploded Days Ago – Military Acoustic Detection System Picked Up Implosion Hours After Vessel Began Its Exploration Kari Lake Released the Following Statement: “The idea that a panel featuring a Sinhalese cardiologist, a Japanese entrepreneur and a Jewish writer was a white supremacist rally is absurd. This is really an attempt to purge conservative thought from ASU’s campus. By bowing to the woke mob, Michael Crow has transformed one of Arizona’s finest universities into a woke indoctrination center. Our children deserve the best education possible and ASU has abandoned that mission.”