Kamala Harris Goes All in on Last Week of “Pride” Month With House Party and Stonewall Visit

Kamala Harris went all in the last week of “Pride” month, holding a party at the Vice President’s residence in Washington, D.C., visiting the Stonewall Inn in New York City and releasing a Kamala-themed pride shirt that her dutiful husband held for the cameras.



White House photo, June 28, 2023

Harris hosted a “Pride” month party Wednesday night attended by ‘out’ administration officials including White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Admiral Richard “Rachel” Levine, and other drag performers. Bathroom signs at the Vice President’s residence at the Naval Observatory were altered for the occasion, according to photos posted by reporter Charlie Spiering.

Kamala Harris threw a Pride Party at the Vice President's residence yesterday — and even edited the bathroom signs pic.twitter.com/M14nofGOtI — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 29, 2023

More photos from the party.

Honored to be invited to @VP Kamala Harris house in DC to celebrate #Pride She ignited the community to both celebrate and roll-up our sleeves to fight for #EqualityForAll TY @hulu #DragMeToDinner and @SechelPR for making this happen and the support 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️✊🏼 #showbiz #ALLY pic.twitter.com/tdSFbL5fiV — Mr. Murray Hill (@Murray_Hill) June 29, 2023

During Pride Month, we celebrate the LGBTQI+ community, the promise of our country, and the heroes upon whose shoulders we stand as we continue the fight for equality. pic.twitter.com/m3Mg7mzPu1 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 30, 2023

The party was co-hosted by the LGBTQI+ extremist group GLAAD.

Pride has arrived at the Vice President’s house! @VP thank you for hosting GLAAD and so many LGBTQ leaders from around the U.S. to celebrate Pride! @outmagazinehttps://t.co/uPBpjXjr62 — GLAAD (@glaad) June 30, 2023

NBC News video report on the party:

According to NBC, Harris attacked Republicans in remarks at the party (excerpt):

Speaking in front of leading LGBTQ advocates, policymakers and celebrities Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris slammed the Republican lawmakers behind the historic wave of anti-LGBTQ state bills introduced across the country over the past several years. “One of the strengths of our nation has been in our fight for progress,” Harris said at a Pride event held at her Washington residence and co-hosted by the LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD. “A measure of progress is the expansion of rights, not the restriction of rights.” However, she told the crowd, “what we’re up against right now” are “so-called leaders, these extremists who are trying to do an abrupt, backward march.” “But we’re not having it. Not on our watch,” she said.

Also this week, Harris got her husband Doug Emhoff to show off his “Pride” (and sacrifice his self-esteem) by holding up a “Kamala Harris “Pride Tee” campaign shirt”

Picked up the new Kamala Harris Pride Tee. Order yours before the end of Pride Month: https://t.co/N7ZVNMq6c4 pic.twitter.com/aChB8rzOjy — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) June 30, 2023

Earlier in the week Harris visited the Stonewall Inn with Andy Cohen, the site of a historic gay riot in 1969 that Barack Obama designated a National Monument in 2016 and is now administered by the National Park Service.

“@VP Harris made a surprise appearance at NYC’s historic Stonewall Inn to commemorate LGBTQ Pride Month…[her] appearance marked the first time that a sitting vice president visited the space.”https://t.co/poqni5AEYY — Kirsten Allen (@KirstenAllen46) June 26, 2023

“[email protected] Harris made a surprise stop at the Stonewall Inn & National Monument. She was a briefed by the National Park Service & greeted patrons with @Andy. Before departing she spoke about the courage of those who fought for equal rights & how the fight for equal rights is patriotic”

.@VP Harris made a surprise stop at the Stonewall Inn & National Monument. She was a briefed by the National Park Service & greeted patrons with @Andy. Before departing she spoke about the courage of those who fought for equal rights & how the fight for equal rights is patriotic. pic.twitter.com/tVipbpX9B5 — Ernie Apreza (@ErnestoApreza46) June 26, 2023

Cringe video of “Andy Cohen asking VP Kamala Harris if she’s up to date with Vanderpump Rules and then playing her Padam Padam”

Andy Cohen asking VP Kamala Harris if she’s up to date with Vanderpump Rules and then playing her Padam Padam 😭 pic.twitter.com/gysTcJfvlT — Liam Gill (@LiveLaughLiam_x) June 27, 2023

“Thank you @Andy and the Stonewall Inn team for welcoming me. Happy Pride!”

Thank you @Andy and the Stonewall Inn team for welcoming me. Happy Pride! pic.twitter.com/1yLR2mGkR3 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 27, 2023

The week started off for Harris with an NBC poll showing she has the worst net-favorability of recent vice presidents (The Hill excerpt):

Nearly half of the respondents have a negative view of Vice President Harris, according to a new NBC News survey. Trending: Donald Trump Wins Election in Oregon After Being Written In By Voters The poll, published on Monday, found that 49 percent of respondents have a negative opinion of Harris, while 32 percent of those surveyed have a positive opinion of the vice president. Harris received a net negative rating of -17, which is the lowest net negative rating for a vice president in the history of the poll. The poll comes as White House officials have been working with Harris to repair her image and bump up her polling numbers ahead of the 2024 election, according to Axios.

Biden White House staff’s solution for Harris’ terminal poll numbers? “Pride” parties!