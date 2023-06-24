Justice Department Asks For Trump’s Classified Documents Trial to Begin in December

Biden’s corrupt Justice Department requested President Trump’s classified documents trial to begin in December, according to a court document filed late Friday.

Trump’s lawyers are expected to fight this request.

Earlier this week, Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, moved the former president’s trial for Jack Smith’s classified documents case to Fort Pierce.

Cannon scheduled the trial to begin on August 14, 2023.

The trial is expected to take two weeks.

Special Counsel Jack Smith recently indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

Justice Department lawyers requested to delay the trial because Trump’s lawyers will need a couple of months to review some of the classified documents.

Judge Cannon will ultimately decide when the classified documents trial begins.

The Washington Post reported:

The Justice Department is requesting that the federal trial in its unprecedented criminal case against former president Donald Trump begin in December — a timetable that Trump’s attorneys are expected to contest, according to a court document filed Friday evening. Earlier this week, Judge Aileen Cannon, the federal judge in South Florida presiding over the case who will ultimately decide when the trial begins, set a start date for August. But such an early date is not expected to stick. The government’s case against Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, is centered on numerous classified documents, which requires lawyers on both sides to adhere to stringent and often time-consuming laws intended to ensure that Trump’s legal team and the jury can view the evidence while protecting the government secrets.

President Trump’s lawyers will be filing a motion to dismiss based on allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.

Sources close to Trump’s legal team told CBS News’ Catherine Herridge the former president’s lawyers are forming a legal strategy to get “under the hood” of Jack Smith’s case.

Trump’s lawyers are “likely anticipating some limited discovery to kind of get under the hood of the special counsel’s case and the strength of the evidence,” Herridge said on Sunday.

Catherine Herridge said President Trump’s lawyers’ two top-tier targets are a motion to dismiss based on allegations of prosecutorial misconduct and to get excluded the notes from Trump’s lawyer Eric Corcoran.

Herridge also revealed that Eric Corcoran’s notes memorializing his conversations with Trump are more than 40 pages in length!