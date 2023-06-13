JUST OUT: Tucker Responds to Trump Arrest – Reveals the Precise Moment the Government Decided to Send Trump to Prison (VIDEO)

The Biden Regime arrested President Trump this afternoon and Tucker reveals the moment the federal government decided to arrest Trump and try to lock him up for life.

Here is Tucker’s revealing take on why this all happened.

Tucker: This is the first step designed to put Donald Trump behind bars for the rest of his life…everyone knew it was coming.

What just happened was always going to happen. It’s been inevitable since February 16, 2016.

That is the day Donald Trump made a blood enemy of the largest and most powerful enemy in human history. That would be the federal government.

It’s not anything Trump said about immigration or trade with China…Inside Washington that was just noise.

What matters, then and now, is foreign policy: the invasions, occupations and proxy wars. These determine which global populations will thrive and which will die.

Overtime these have made the counties in DC some of the richest suburbs in the world.

When Congress decides to start a war no matter how foolish or disconnected from America’s foreign interests that war may be. When that happens the leaders of both parties jump around behind it like circus clowns.

Then they stay there for decades and defend that war against all evidence before someone rings the all clear bell that it wasn’t such a great idea.

It only happens when emotions have cooled and details have faded form collective memory. An apology that is not actually an apology.

But until then no dissent is allowed; that is the first rule of Washington. But somehow Trump did not bother to follow it.

He isn’t from around town so maybe he didn’t know it was a rule or maybe he didn’t seem to care.

Either way, seven and a half years later we can point to the precise moment that permanent Washington decided to send Donald Trump to prison.

It is from the Republican (Primary) debate in Greenville, South Carolina.

Tucker proceeds to play a clip where Trump correctly points out America should never have invaded Iraq and destabilized the Middle East.

WATCH (The relevant clip is at the 3 minute mark):

Ep. 3 America’s principles are at stake pic.twitter.com/eJNSUVvvqY — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 13, 2023

Trump: They lied! They said there were weapons of mass destruction and they knew there were none!

Tucker stops the clip and says it was the (second) line that doomed Trump to today’s arrest.

They lied he said they said that there were weapons of mass destruction and they knew there were none.

By saying that he sealed his fate that was the one thing you were not allowed to say because it implicated too many people on both sides…They all knew and they all lied.

Tucker goes on to say right then Trump was going to have a hard time controlling Washington even if he got elected. Washington decided that thwarting Trump was the single most important mission.

He goes on to say the globalists in Trump’s administration played nice with him until the moment he was out of power and no longer needed.

Now we see the results. Trump is fighting without the help of those who were supposed to help him.