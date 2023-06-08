JUST-IN: Mel Gibson and Tim Ballard Reportedly Involved in 4-Part Docuseries on Global Child Sex Trafficking in Ukraine and Elsewhere

Rumors are swirling on social media that Mel Gibson is involved in a four-part docuseries with Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard exposing child sex trafficking in Ukraine and worldwide.

Leading Report tweeted about the upcoming docuseries on Tuesday.

BREAKING: Mel Gibson is allegedly making a 4-part docu-series on the $34 billion global child sex trafficking market involving countries like Ukraine. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) June 6, 2023

Kari Lake later tweeted a photo of her with Gibson saying, “We talked about the tragedy at our border and the horrific child trafficking that’s happening the day this photo was taken. Mel Gibson’s heart and soul are in the right place. We are praying for you and rooting for you. God bless you Mel!”

News Week reports,

Despite the founder of O.U.R., Tim Ballard suggesting in January 2023 that Gibson was involved in his upcoming four-part docuseries, Gibson’s representative has told Newsweek that none of the reports are accurate. Several links are being made between Gibson and the nonprofit O.U.R., which was founded and run by former CIA member Ballard. A picture of Gibson wearing an O.U.R. branded hat was shared online, suggesting an announcement was coming soon from Ballard, but the picture was originally posted online in July 2022 as evidenced by a Reddit thread. Ballard, the founder of O.U.R., spoke at a conference in Utah in January 2023 and detailed his relationship with Gibson, revealing the actor’s passion for his charity. Though he’s not credited on IMDb, Ballard claims Gibson did the final edit for his movie Sound of Freedom. Through this relationship, Ballard claims Gibson rang him at the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, and asked him to help rescue children from the country.

It is possible that Gibson is keeping the film quiet for his own safety.

Tim Ballard of Operation Underground Railroad told the crowd at the Utah Eagle Forum 2023 Annual Convention in January that a four-part docuseries, executive produced by Tony Robbins, was already in the works and suggested that Gibson was involved.

Ballard: I got a phone call from Mel Gibson… This was hours after the invasion, and he said he supports a bunch of orphans in Ukraine, and he was worried about them, and he asked if I could help get them out. So, now I’ve got 12 from my wife, and about 13 others from Mel Gibson. And I’m thinking, okay, I got this list of kids, I gotta get out. I told Mel, I said, you gotta help me this is gonna be expensive. I won’t ask you for a direct donation, but can you help me film this? You know this film was happening so we can get people to understand and they can support us. He said no problem. He helped us get set up and started filming. Four months later, what I thought was going to be maybe a documentary about Ukraine ends up being a four-part docuseries. It’s almost done. It’s being produced by DNA films. and executive produced by Tony Robbins. That’s how crazy it got and how prophetic my wife was. When I showed up in Ukraine with a list of, I think, 20 names, the Ukrainians countered me and gave me over 10,000 names of orphans that they didn’t know where they were because of the chaos caused by war. And more importantly, and more frightening to me, was the fact that I know that human trafficking is a $32 billion-a-year business. It’s the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world, and I also know how kids get forced into that market. And it’s through vulnerable situations, like in the aftermath of a hurricane, mostly in a developed country or an earthquake, or in this case, a war. And so the traffickers call it harvest time, and that was the intel we were getting. And so we weren’t just there to extract those kids but look for leads. And it really was a miracle what happened, you know, it’s one of these things that, you know, faith precedes the miracle.