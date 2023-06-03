JUST IN: Kevin McCarthy Invites Children’s Choir to Capitol After They were Stopped Mid-Performance While Singing National Anthem at US Capitol

In a swift response to an unfortunate incident, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has extended an invitation to Rushingbrook Children’s Choir that was stopped midway through their performance while singing the National Anthem at the U.S. Capitol. Expressing his disappointment, McCarthy condemned the interruption and declared it “unacceptable.”

The Gateway Pundit was first to report on Friday that the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir was stopped while singing the National Anthem in Statuary Hall at the United States Capitol last Friday, May 26th.

The Capitol Police did not allow the young children to finish the song and sought to explain to the choir director that singing the national anthem at the nation’s Capitol is considered a form of demonstration and/or might offend someone.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Mr. David Rasbach, Rushingbrook Children’s Choir Director, and shared with us what exactly happened.

I said, what’s the problem? And she said we can’t let you continue. I said, why not? And she said, this is considered a demonstration, and we don’t allow demonstrations inside the Capitol. I said, “This is not a demonstration. This is simply a group of children singing the National anthem.” And she said, “Well, that’s considered a demonstration. We can’t allow you to continue.” And I said you’re telling me that a group of children can’t sing the National Anthem in their own Capitol? And she said, “That’s right.” And then she said something, it might offend or it might be offensive to some.

Rasbach told The Gateway Pundit that this is not over, and he said the Capitol should invite the kids and let them sing.

“I think they should invite us back at their expense and have let us sing,” Rasbach told The Gateway Pundit.

Now, McCarthy took to social media to express his dismay. He posted, "Just learned kids were interrupted while singing our National Anthem at the Capitol. Unacceptable."

McCarthy further highlighted that his office welcomed the children's choir, emphasizing that the U.S. Capitol is back open particularly to school groups, stating, ""These children were welcomed by my office because your Capitol is back open, particularly for school groups."

He tagged Representative Timmons, Representative Joe Wilson, and Representative Russell Fry, expressing his anticipation for the children's choir to return and perform in the halls of Congress.