JUST IN: Geraldo Rage Quits Fox News After Getting Fired From “The Five” (VIDEO)

by

Geraldo Rivera quit Fox News after 23 years at the network.

“So it doesn’t look like I’m going to be on The Five. I mean, I’m not going to be on The Five. I’ve been fired from The Five. And as a result of that. I quit Fox. So I’ll have more to say about that on Fox and Friends tomorrow morning,” Geraldo said from his boat in New York.

WATCH:

Last week Geraldo announced he was fired from Fox News’ most popular show “The Five.”

Last month Geraldo’s appearances on “The Five” were abruptly canceled after he attacked Tucker Carlson.

“I don’t wish ill on anybody, but there is no doubt-as I said at the time-Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was “bullshit.”” Geraldo said in May.

“Having lost the election President Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process,” he said.

Good riddance.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.