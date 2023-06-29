JUST IN: Geraldo Rage Quits Fox News After Getting Fired From “The Five” (VIDEO)

Geraldo Rivera quit Fox News after 23 years at the network.

“So it doesn’t look like I’m going to be on The Five. I mean, I’m not going to be on The Five. I’ve been fired from The Five. And as a result of that. I quit Fox. So I’ll have more to say about that on Fox and Friends tomorrow morning,” Geraldo said from his boat in New York.

WATCH:

Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox. After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/74Qgalz8sF — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 29, 2023

Last week Geraldo announced he was fired from Fox News’ most popular show “The Five.”

Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 21, 2023

Last month Geraldo’s appearances on “The Five” were abruptly canceled after he attacked Tucker Carlson.

“I don’t wish ill on anybody, but there is no doubt-as I said at the time-Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was “bullshit.”” Geraldo said in May.

“Having lost the election President Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process,” he said.

Good riddance.