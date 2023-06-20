Judge Cannon Sets August 14 Trial Date For Trump’s Classified Docs Case – Assigns Trial to Courthouse in Fort Pierce

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, moved the former president’s trial for Jack Smith’s classified documents case to Fort Pierce.

The trial is scheduled to begin August 14, 2023.

The trial is expected to take two weeks.

“This case is hereby set for a Criminal Jury Trial during the two-week period commencing August 14, 2023, or as soon thereafter as the case may be called. A Calendar Call will be held at 1:45 p.m. on August 8, 2023. All hearings will be held at Alto Lee Adams, Sr. United States Courthouse, 101 South U.S. Highway 1, Courtroom 4008, Fort Pierce, Florida 34950, with modifications to be made as necessary as this matter proceeds. Any testing of electronic equipment to be used at trial must take place at the Calendar Call. To that end, the parties are directed to bring to the Calendar Call any equipment intended for use at trial. All pre-trial motions and motions in limine must be filed by July 24, 2023.” – Judge Cannon said in a Tuesday order, BocaNewsNow reported.

Special Counsel Jack Smith recently indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

The trial may not even begin in August.

President Trump’s lawyers will be filing a motion to dismiss based on allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.

Sources close to Trump’s legal team told CBS News’ Catherine Herridge the former president’s lawyers are forming a legal strategy to get “under the hood” of Jack Smith’s case.

Trump’s lawyers are “likely anticipating some limited discovery to kind of get under the hood of the special counsel’s case and the strength of the evidence,” Herridge said on Sunday.

Catherine Herridge said President Trump’s lawyers two top tier targets are a motion to dismiss based on allegations of prosecutorial misconduct and to get excluded the notes from Trump’s lawyer Eric Corcoran.

Herridge also revealed that the Eric Corcoran’s notes memorializing his conversations with Trump are more than 40 pages in length!

