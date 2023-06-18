Joe Rogan Offers Vaccine Scientist $100,000 to Debate RFK Jr.

Joe Rogan took to Twitter on Saturday evening and offered vaccine scientist Peter Hotez $100,000 to the charity of his choice if he was willing to debate RFK Jr.

The offer from Rogan comes after Horitz took to Twitter and shared a Vice article titled “Spotify Has Stopped Even Sort of Trying to Stem Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation.”

The Vice article Horitz shared was a hit piece on Rogan that attacked him for allowing RFK Jr. on his podcast to talk about the harmful effects of vaccines.

Rogan responded to Horitz’s tweet and wrote “Peter if you claim what RFK Jr. is saying is “misinformation” I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit.”

RFK Jr. immediately agreed to debate Horitz and responded to Rogan’s tweet by writing “Peter. Let’s finally have the respectful, congenial, informative debate that the American people deserve.”

Horitz, however, didn’t accept the offer but instead wanted to appear on Rogan’s show without having to debate RFK Jr.

The challenge from Rogan to Horitz even garnered the attention of CEO of Tesla Elon Musk.

Musk also responded to Rogan’s tweet by tweeting Horitz is “afraid of a public debate, because he knows he’s wrong.”

Horitz “misinformation” tweets about Rogan come after RFK Jr. talked about vaccines for close to an hour in his recent podcast appearance with Rogan.

